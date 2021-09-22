CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBC Awarded Contract to Supply MacroLig® Molecular Recognition Technology™ (MRT™) to Process Radioactive Waste at the Savannah River Site

By IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc.
Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC") has received an order to supply its MacroLig® 209 ("BOBCalixC6") product to selectively extract cesium ("Cs"), a particularly dangerous radionuclide, present in the radioactive salt waste at the U.S. Department of Energy's Savannah River Site ("SRS"). BOBCalixC6 is a predesigned molecule that is highly selective for Cs, which is present in trace quantities, over other elements in the salt solution. Cs is selectively removed and concentrated in the Salt Waste Processing Facility ("SWPF") and sent to the Defense Waste Processing Facility to be stabilized in glass (vitrified). The decontaminated bulk salt solution is sent to the Saltstone Production Facility for disposal in grout. Savannah River Remediation has transferred 1.87 million gallons of radioactive salt waste to SWPF this fiscal year through late August 2021:

www.hjnews.com

