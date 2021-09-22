CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AutoNation Names New CEO

By ADT Staff
autodealertodaymagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoNation Inc has named Stellantis executive Mike Manely as its next CEO. Manley will replace the outgoing Mike Jackson. The changes will take place on Nov. 1 when Jackson, 72, officially retires from his post and the company’s board. Manley, 57, served as the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles before...

www.autodealertodaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advanced Television

Aquino named SeaChange CEO

Delivery, advertising and streaming technology provider SeaChange International has named Peter D. Aquino as its new president and CEO effective immediately. Aquino joins SeaChange from Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), where he serves as chairman and CEO. SPACs are companies set up to raise finance on...
BUSINESS
Nashville Business Journal

Bedroc shakes up C-suite, names new CEO

One of Nashville’s largest tech services firms has a new executive team. Jud Wells has been named president and CEO of Bedroc Inc., an IT consulting firm specializing in advisory services, according to a news release. Wells replaces Chase Wilkerson, who after leading Bedroc for 12 years will transition to an advisory role.
NASHVILLE, TN
tvtechnology.com

Atomos Names Estelle McGechie Its New CEO

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has announced the appointment of its chief product officer, Estelle McGechie, as the company’s new CEO. Chris Tait, Atomos’ Executive Chair explained that “after Estelle’s appointment as chief product officer in June this year she quickly demonstrated to the board and her peers the ability to deliver on our strategy. Her signature collaborative style and rigorous approach to developing and bringing video technology products and services to market is a great fit for Atomos at this important stage of our strategic roadmap. We are thrilled she has taken on the CEO role and welcome her back home to Australia.”
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Bessemer names Sudip Mazumder new CEO of IIoT Innovation

Baltimore [US]/ Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sudip Mazumder is the new Chief Executive Officer of IIoT innovation leader Prophecy Sensorlytics LLC, also serving on the company's Board of Directors. His leadership of this patent-rich (25 US and international patents) Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) development company...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonation#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Ceo#Autonation Names#Autonation Inc#Psa Group#Daimlerchrysler#Jeep
StreetInsider.com

Health insurer Cigna names new CEO of Evernorth unit

(Reuters) -U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday named company veteran Eric Palmer as president and chief executive officer of its Evernorth health services unit that primarily houses its pharmacy benefit management business. The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown...
BUSINESS
Crain's Detroit Business

TI Fluid Systems names new CEO in C-suite shakeup

TI Fluid Systems PLC has promoted longtime executive Hans Dieltjens to be its next CEO, heading up a reshuffled leadership team at the automotive supplier. Dieltjens takes on the role of president and CEO effective Oct. 1, according to a company news release. He replaces William Kozyra, who plans to retire and step down from the board of directors. Dieltjens is based in Auburn Hills, where the British company has its North American headquarters.
BUSINESS
caribjournal.com

Highgate Names New CEO as Company Continues Caribbean Growth

Leading real estate and hospitality management company Highgate has announced a new chief executive officer, Caribbean Journal Invest has learned. The company, which has been rapidly expanding in the Caribbean, has tapped Arash Azarbarzin as its new CEO. The move “signifies Highgate’s increased focus on building a world-class team and...
BUSINESS
thesungazette.com

CVCB names Kim as next CEO

FRESNO – It won’t be hard for employees to remember the first name of their CEO at Central Valley Community Bank, because it’s the same as the last one. Earlier this month, the board of directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp, the parent company for Fresno-based Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB), announced executive vice president and COO James J. Kim will succeed current president and CEO James M. Ford. Kim will officially take over as president and CEO of the bank on Nov. 1, 2021. Daniel J. Doyle will continue as chairman of the board of the company and bank.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
heraldcourier.com

Bristol credit union names new CEO

Shelly Brown has been named the new president/chief executive officer of United Southeast Federal Credit Union (USFCU). According to a press release from the credit union, Brown has played a vital role in the growth and expansion of United Southeast Federal Credit Union in her marketing and operations roles. During her USFCU career, Brown has been involved in developing new products, services and the overall member experience.
BRISTOL, TN
prweek.com

GK Strategy names new CEO and MD as Grainger shifts role

In addition to Louise Allen's promotion to chief executive, Scott Dodsworth, who joined earlier this year as a director, moves to the new role of managing director. GK Strategy said he will be responsible for delivery across the agency's insight and advocacy teams, and support Allen in the day-to-day running of the business.
BUSINESS
Orange County Business Journal

Working Wardrobes Names CEO

Santa Ana non-profit Working Wardrobes said it named Bonni Pomush CEO. Pomush is set to succeed Jerri Rosen, who founded the organization more than 30 years ago. A transition of duties period begins Nov. 8. Rosen’s last day at Working Wardrobes is Dec. 31, and Pomush officially assumes full CEO duties Jan. 1.
SANTA ANA, CA
am-online.com

Stellantis’ Mike Manley to lead US car retailer AutoNation as CEO

Stellantis head of Americas Mike Manley is set to replace long-standing AutoNation chief executive Mike Jackson as chief executive of the US car retail group. British-born former Jeep boss Manley was appointed as the FCA Group’s chief executive when Sergio Marchionne stepped down in 2018 but later became Stellantis’ head of Americas after FCA’s merger with the PSA Group.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Stellantis' Manley goes from wheeling to dealing as AutoNation's new CEO

(Reuters) -No. 1 U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) top boss Michael Manley as its new chief executive, replacing long-serving CEO Mike Jackson. British-born Manley took over as CEO of FCA in July 2018 after long-time chief Sergio Marchionne, a charismatic and iconic figure...
DETROIT, MI
FOXBusiness

AutoNation CEO set to retire after 22 years

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson will retire after 22 years, the company announced on Tuesday. He will be replaced by Mike Manley, current head of Americas at automaker Stellanis, which was formed by the January 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group. Manley served as Chrysler’s CEO from July 2018 to January 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

AutoNation names former Fiat Chrysler chief Manley as CEO

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc (AN.N) on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler top boss Michael Manley as its new chief executive officer, replacing Mike Jackson, who has been at the helm for over two decades. Manley, who currently serves as Head of Americas for Stellantis (STLA.MI),...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

AutoNation Appoints Mike Manley As CEO

Automotive retailer AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) has appointed Mike Manley as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2021. Manley will succeed Mike Jackson, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director, on November 1, 2021. Manley currently serves as...
BUSINESS
WOWO News

Ted McKinney Named New CEO of NASDA

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture announced that Former Indiana Ag Director, Ted McKinney is the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. The group says he will lead NASDA in amplifying the voice of state departments of agriculture in Washington, D.C., seeking policy solutions for our food system, and expanding and deepening NASDA’s partnerships. “Representing a unified voice from all 50 states and four territories, NASDA is a leader and a problem solver on our nation’s most important agricultural issues,” McKinney says. “I’m honored to get chosen for the position, and I’m delighted to continue serving our country through advocating for state departments of agriculture. Moving forward, I’m excited to set new horizons for NASDA and ensure that agriculture thrives in our states and territories.” McKinney most recently was the USDA’s Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. He led the development and implementation of the department’s trade policy, facilitated foreign market access, and promoted opportunities for U.S. agriculture. “Mr. McKinney’s exceptional background reflects the spirit of NASDA’s ambition to unite state, federal, and industry leaders around the best solutions for farmers, ranchers, and communities they serve,” says Ryan Quarles, President of NASDA. “His advocacy experience will bring strength to NASDA’s federal partnerships.”
INDUSTRY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Ryan Specialty Group names new CEO of underwriting management arm

Ryan Specialty Group has promoted Miles Wuller to chief executive officer of its RSG Underwriting Managers business, effective September 30, 2021. Wuller’s promotion comes on the heels of an announcement from current RSG Underwriting Managers CEO Tom Clark that he was resigning for “personal reasons.”. Patrick Ryan, founder, chairman, and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy