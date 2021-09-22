CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UW prof shares the dangers of disinformation

By Jessica Keller
queenannenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of this year’s Hurricane Henri, a tweet Aug. 22 featuring a picture of a shark swimming in flood waters made its round on Twitter. That shark certainly gets around, as the same picture was shared following numerous hurricanes, all the way back to Hurricane Irene in 2011, according to UW professor Kate Starbird who gave a presentation on how easily misinformation and disinformation spreads through social media during the September Initiative on Community Engagement presentation.

queenannenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley Conversation: Defending against the ravages of disinformation

As the nation struggles against confusion and discord linked to an epidemic of disinformation, a panel of pre-eminent UC Berkeley scholars will convene next week to explore how to defend democracy from false information without compromising core American principles. The online Berkeley Conversation, “Defending Against Disinformation,” will be held on...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Berkeley Conversations panelists talk online disinformation, democracy

Five campus experts from various disciplines gathered to discuss the impact of social media and disinformation on the future of democracy during a virtual Berkeley Conversations event Tuesday. The event was moderated by Henry Brady, former dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy. The panel discussed the origins and...
BERKELEY, CA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Disinformation and misinformation harming Americans

Question: Who would ever believe Ever Green, the ship that blocked the Suez Canal from March 23-29, was a human trafficking vessel connected to Hillary Clinton because its radio call sign, H3RC, contained Hillary’s initials, HRC? Answer: QAnon followers, who also believed Donald Trump was under assault by Satan worshippers.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Disinformation#Election
Marietta Daily Journal

Will ‘Dr. Disinformation’ ever face the music?

Earlier this month, Dr. Rashid Buttar posted on Twitter that COVID-19 “was a planned operation” and shared an article alleging that most people who got the COVID-19 vaccine would be dead by 2025. His statement is a recent example in what has been a steady stream of spurious claims surrounding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mother Jones

“Climate Change Disinformation Is Spreading Rapidly” on Facebook

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Facebook has announced new efforts to combat climate crisis misinformation on its...
ENVIRONMENT
University at Buffalo Reporter

UB, partners awarded $750,000 to fight online disinformation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A multidisciplinary research team led by the University at Buffalo has been awarded $750,000 to develop digital literacy tools to curb the deleterious effects of online disinformation. The grant is from the National Science Foundation’s Convergence Accelerator, a program launched in 2019 that builds upon basic research...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
securityboulevard.com

The Face of Disinformation on LinkedIn

This is disinformation to the core on LinkedIn. Please review carefully and factor:. Rumble is documented “right-wing propaganda and conspiracy theory as well as false information”. The man arrested is “U.S. Customs and Border Protection” and ///NOT the FBI/// as spread in this disinformation post by Norcross. That alone should...
INTERNET
HuffingtonPost

How Journalism Moves Forward In An Age Of Disinformation And Distrust

But then, it’s always been a little damaged, right?. Sure, it’s only in recent history that humans, post the Industrial Revolution, had the power to destroy the Earth. But even before, our tenure as the stewards of this planet has been filled with war, slavery, rape, and genocide. Humans, with all our technology and innovation, aren’t always the best ambassadors to justify our existence on a planet that might be better off without us.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nashville Post

Vanderbilt docs talk trust, disinformation during pandemic

Clinicians at every level within Vanderbilt University Medical Center are discussing how they can build trust within the community and break through disinformation — leaning heavily on inclusion and public health initiatives to reach skeptical patients during the pandemic. In a podcast, Vanderbilt Health DNA: Discoveries in Action, VUMC leaders...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Journal Record

Oklahoma Joe: Misinformation, disinformation get scarier and scarier

You’re being duped. It could be coming from a friend or colleague on social media. Or a foreign power such as Russia or China. Among all our birthday, death and other postings, we can find misinformation, disinformation and faked videos on social media. I recently received another one on Facebook Messenger:
OKLAHOMA STATE
gizadeathstar.com

TIDBIT: RIP PROF. ANGELO CODEVILLA

I just learned of the sad passing of Dr. Angelo Codevilla yesterday. In memory, I decided to post one of his most important social, cultural, and political analyses, "America's Ruling Class - and the Perils of Revolution," which appeared first in the American Spectator and then was made into a book. If you've not read it, it is well worth your time, especially the opening sections. (Thank you to those of you who brought this to my attention):
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Berkeleyan Online

Prof. David Teece named a Citation Laureate for pioneering economics research

UC Berkeley Haas School of Business Professor David J. Teece has been named as a 2021 Citation Laureate in economics for his pioneering research on entrepreneurship, innovation, and competition. Teece is among 16 researchers from six countries whose work was deemed to be “of Nobel class” by the Institute for...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy