UW prof shares the dangers of disinformation

But then, it’s always been a little damaged, right?. Sure, it’s only in recent history that humans, post the Industrial Revolution, had the power to destroy the Earth. But even before, our tenure as the stewards of this planet has been filled with war, slavery, rape, and genocide. Humans, with all our technology and innovation, aren’t always the best ambassadors to justify our existence on a planet that might be better off without us.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO