UW prof shares the dangers of disinformation
In the aftermath of this year’s Hurricane Henri, a tweet Aug. 22 featuring a picture of a shark swimming in flood waters made its round on Twitter. That shark certainly gets around, as the same picture was shared following numerous hurricanes, all the way back to Hurricane Irene in 2011, according to UW professor Kate Starbird who gave a presentation on how easily misinformation and disinformation spreads through social media during the September Initiative on Community Engagement presentation.queenannenews.com
