CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Permit: Glasfloss facility to expand

By Brent Godwin
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A large addition will be built onto an industrial building in Jacksonville, according to county records. Haskew Co. & Associates received a $5.05 million permit to build an addition of 28,504 square feet to the building at 1310 Tradeport Road. The existing building is approximately 75,000 square feet. Glasfloss Industries...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Ohio State
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jax-based IQ Fiber announces funding, next phase

Newly created Jacksonville-based IQ Fiber recently announced the completion of a major round of funding and its intent to move to the next phase of its business cycle. The transaction provides IQ Fiber with significant equity funding to complete the first phase of its all-fiber network build, passing more than 60,000 homes in the Jacksonville area, according to a statement from the company.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Physicians Group Services Welcomes COO Scott Quinn

Scott Quinn, the former director of ambulatory services for Physician Group Services (PGS), is taking over as chief operations officer for Physicians Group Services, the company announced today. Quinn also has worked as the chief operational officer and chief financial officer for a large Orthopedic practice located in Jacksonville, Florida. As well as served as director of business development and as major accounts district manager for other Jacksonville medical facilities. “Scott is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently drives results. With his diverse background and experience in complex industries such as our own, Scott will be a valuable addition to our executive team,” said Bridget Roberts, CEO of PGS. Quinn has more than 10 years’ experience as a leader in the business of healthcare, with experience in team building, expanding and restructuring organizations and developing new business opportunities. He oversaw the addition of two medical clinics and their professional staffing, increased the physical therapy division and lobbied for healthcare legislation to help patients receive better healthcare opportunities. Drawing on this experience, Quinn has worked to improve healthcare services, staffing, and financial stability for Physicians Group Services. His service improves the patient experience at PGS’ healthcare facilities. “It is an honor to take on this role and, in collaboration with our providers and executive team, be able to serve our patients. Continual evolution is vital for PGS’ future, I look forward to steering the company toward operational excellence while driving growth,” said Scott Quinn, COO of PGS. Quinn earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois. He was awarded the 2015 Money Master Award from the Jacksonville Business Journal and has served as a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Executives, the Florida Orthopedic Society and the Bones Society of Florida. Physicians Group Services supports more than 80 healthcare providers and a staff of more than 400 employees. For more information, please visit physiciansgroupservices.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Haskew Co Associates#Glasfloss Industries
Jacksonville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - September 17, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Jacksonville Business Journal

How Hommati is helping innovate in the fast-moving Jax residential market

Technology is helping change the way buyers and sellers make a deal for a home. First Coast residents Dan and Grace Allen own the local Hommati franchise that offers a variety of tools to help Realtors and homebuyers see properties in a whole new way. Dan Allen recently answered a few questions about the company, what's happening in the market and what's ahead for next year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Inno Ecosystem: Get to know UNF’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

This article is a part of a larger series looking at the First Coast's emerging startups, tech innovators, lenders and players in the region's ecosystem. The University of North Florida’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI) is Jacksonville’s first equity-free, comprehensive business incubator located in downtown Jacksonville’s urban core in the renovated historic Barnett National Bank building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Jacksonville Business Journal

Inno Ecosystem: Get to know Regions' operation on the First Coast

As part of a larger series, the Business-Journal is highlighting the First Coast's emerging startups, tech innovators, lenders and players in the region's ecosystem. To better introduce the region to the area's lenders, the Business-Journal sat down with Jim Branch, the Jacksonville market executive for Regions, to learn more about the bank and some of the programs it offers the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Related Group CEO: Affordable housing, climate change among biggest issues for Florida

Jorge Perez told the Florida real estate community Tuesday that even as the Sunshine State has big opportunities right now it also has huge challenges to address. Perez, chairman and CEO of Miami-based developer Related Group, spoke to open the 2021 Urban Land Institute Florida Summit event. He said real estate in Florida is obviously benefiting from a wave of new residents and businesses migrating here from other parts of the country, a trend that began during the pandemic and will continue.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - September 17, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
Jacksonville Business Journal

COLLIERS ENGINEERING & DESIGN PARTNERS WITH BERGMANN

Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. “Bergmann’s geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services,” explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. “They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience.” “This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees,” stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. “Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service.” The addition of Bergmann’s services to Colliers Engineering & Design’s existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design’s unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville metro saw unemployment rate fall, contraction of labor force in August

The Jacksonville MSA took a step backwards on employment in August even as the unemployment rate dropped. In a release from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the numbers show the total number of worker in the labor force decreased from July to August (from 835,687 to 829,406) as well as the number of people employed (from 798,005 to 793,896) although the overall unemployment rate dropped 0.2 of a percentage point to 4.3%.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Inno Ecosystem: Get to know Mayo Clinic's Innovation Exchange

This article is a part of a larger series looking at the First Coast's emerging startups, tech innovators, lenders and players in the region's ecosystem. May Clinic's Innovation Exchange, a membership-based platform created to further industry collaboration and accelerate commercialization, has been working for more than a year on the First Coast shaping the future of medicine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
794
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville

Comments / 0

Community Policy