Brighton look to tell the world they belong at the upper echelons of the Premier League. Current Records: Leicester City 2-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Leicester City is 6-0-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at The American Express Community Stadium. Leicester won both of their matches against Brighton last season (3-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO