Biden cuts supply of proven early treatment for Covid to Florida by 50%
Florida Gov. DeSantis implemented a plan to provide free early treatments of the virus symptoms with monoclonal antibodies (Regeneron). So Biden just announced the supply of Regeneron to Florida and Texas will be cut by HALF to make "equitable distributions" to other states. Thus Biden will reduce access to a proven Covid-19 early treatment by 50% in Florida. Tell every Democrat you know that they should be ashamed to have voted for Biden.www.fiscalrangers.com
