Drake’s ‘Girls Want Girls’ points to greater cultural issue, fetishizing queer women

“Say that you a lesbian, girl, me too” and “I can’t wait to get off work to go and see you. Please bring your girlfriend along with you” are lyrics from a new Drake song released in early September called “Girls Want Girls.” These lyrics coming from a heterosexual and cisgender male rapper, left many confused. While some overlooked them as a joke, others viewed the strange lyrics as an offensive display of fetishizing queer women. Although it’s true that misogyny and fetishization have always been prevalent in the music industry, Drake’s new song and the public’s reaction point to a greater cultural issue.