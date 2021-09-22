CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake’s ‘Girls Want Girls’ points to greater cultural issue, fetishizing queer women

By Tierney Kugel ’22
inklingsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Say that you a lesbian, girl, me too” and “I can’t wait to get off work to go and see you. Please bring your girlfriend along with you” are lyrics from a new Drake song released in early September called “Girls Want Girls.” These lyrics coming from a heterosexual and cisgender male rapper, left many confused. While some overlooked them as a joke, others viewed the strange lyrics as an offensive display of fetishizing queer women. Although it’s true that misogyny and fetishization have always been prevalent in the music industry, Drake’s new song and the public’s reaction point to a greater cultural issue.

www.inklingsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inklingsnews.com

LGBTQ+ stars showcase longlasting importance of queer culture, icons at 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala took place in the midst of fashion week, on Monday, Sep. 13, the 2021, as opposed to its usual date on the first Monday in May, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was meant to represent American independence, as well as the relevance that American designers have had in culture throughout history and today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Drake
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Fans Shocked After Drake’s Mystery ‘Certified Lover Girl’ Reveals Herself Online

The Certified Lover Girl has revealed herself. We previously reported that Drake posted multiple unused photos that he took for his Certified Lover Boy album promo. The rapper shared a picture via Instagram and fans assumed Drake was officially off the market. In the flick, you can see a model with her arms wrapped around Drake’s neck, with her head resting on Drake’s shoulder. Fans assumed it was Johanna Leia, who has previously been linked with Drake. Leia is the mother of a high school basketball player, Amari Bailey. He also plays alongside LeBron James’ son Bronny.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bisexual Women#Lesbian Women#Queer#Music Video#Lgbtq
thebrag.com

Fight breaks out at the first ever Olivia Rodrigo show

Olivia Rodrigo performed her “first show” ever with a daytime set at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival on Saturday, September 18th. The performance saw the pop star perform five cuts from her debut record, Sour — ‘Traitor, ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’ and her breakout single, ‘Drivers License.’. During Rodrigo’s performance...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Doja Cat's Most Memorable Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat came to slay at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Making her hosting debut, the singer had numerous wardrobe changes throughout the three-hour awards show. But her most memorable outfits of the evening were unexpected ones. As she took the stage to accept the VMA for Best Collaboration...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Is Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout pregnant with twins?

An Instagram post by Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout has shocked fans, with a photo suggesting the MTV star could be pregnant with twins. The Teen Mom stars have previously come under speculation for sharing ‘clickbait’ posts on their social media pages, which link to news articles. This has left...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now." "None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy