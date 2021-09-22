CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Partners With Hertz to Up Loaner Pool at Dealerships

By ADT Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has entered an agreement with Hertz Corp. to funnel more loaner vehicles to dealerships amid the global microchip shortage. The agreement enhances GM’s Dealer Courtesy Transportation Program. Hertz has agreed to provide loaner vehicles to dealers at the automaker's current rate, a GM spokesperson told Automotive News. Hertz will primarily supply loaners to Chevrolet Bolt customers during a massive recall.

