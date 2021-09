WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced plans to provide $14 million for new grants to universities, other academic institutions, non-profit organizations, for-profit organizations, and other federal agencies within the area of Atmospheric System Research (ASR). Grants will focus on studies of cloud, aerosol, and precipitation processes and interactions. It is expected that grants will use data from DOE-sponsored observations, including those collected at DOE’s Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) user facility, a Public Reusable Research (PuRe) Data Resource.

