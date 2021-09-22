CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert teamwork explains global pattern of co-operation in birds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the Kalahari Desert finds that teamwork allows birds to cope with brutally unpredictable environments. This landmark finding explains the long-standing mystery of why co-operation among birds is associated with unpredictable environments worldwide. White-browed sparrow weavers live in the Kalahari Desert, where rainfall varies dramatically and food...

The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Knot birds create stunning flocking patterns in front of setting sun

A flock of red knot birds stunned on-lookers in Norfolk by creating eye-catching patterns in front of the setting sun as they flew across the sky. Sarah Wills, who captured and shared the footage, described the “incredible” display she witnessed while on holiday in Snettisham. "I was hopeful of seeing...
ANIMALS
#Birds#Science Advances#Biodiversity#Kalahari Desert#The University Of Exeter
EurekAlert

Lockdowns and less travel may have altered the behavior of birds

Ithaca, New York & Winnipeg, Manitoba—Eighty percent of bird species examined in a new study were reported in greater numbers in human-altered habitats during pandemic lockdowns. Researchers compared online eBird observations from the United States and Canada from before and during the pandemic. They focused on areas within about 100 km of urban areas, major roads, and airports. Their findings were just published in the journal Science Advances.
ITHACA, NY
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Birds, birds, birds!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is gearing up to open their new Budgie Exhibit! It’s an interactive exhibit where you can hang out with the birds and even feed them. Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says they’re very curious animals. “This is what...
MONROE, LA
EurekAlert

If endangered primates disappear, so will their parasites. That's actually a problem

DURHAM, N.C. -- We put “save the chimps” on t-shirts and posters. But you’ll never see anyone walking around in a shirt that says “save the chimpanzee lice.” People seem to be more aware of the plight of endangered gorillas than of the gorillas’ gut worms, or are understandably more enamored with mouse lemurs than their mites.
WILDLIFE
South Bend Tribune

For the Birds: Bubble rock care explained and why birds are attracted to them

Bird lovers have discovered bubbling rocks as amazing bird magnets. Fall (and spring) migration generates exponentially more excitement for both birds and birders when a bubbler gurgles up water for birds' drinking and bathing. The sound is as important as the water, advertising to passing birds that, "Hey! there's water down here!"
ANIMALS
EurekAlert

Indigenous people and tropical forests: Lessons from the anthropocene

Tropical forests are some of the most threatened ecosystems on Earth, largely due to recent human activities. To better understand how tropical forests responded to human impacts on time scales from hundreds to thousands of years ago, scientists unearth lessons from the past that are relevant to the conservation of tropical environments going forward. A Special Feature in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences co-edited by Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and National Museum of Natural History senior scientist Emerita, Dolores Piperno, shares their results.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

How geology and climate shape biodiversity

Tropical rainforests are the most biodiverse habitats on Earth. They are home to a huge number of different plants, animals, fungi and other organisms. These forests are primarily spread over three continents, concentrated in the Amazon Basin in South America, the Congo Basin in Central Africa, and the vast archipelago of Southeast Asia.
EARTH SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Dinosaurs’ ascent driven by volcanoes powering climate change

The rise of dinosaurs coincided with environmental changes driven by major volcanic eruptions over 230 million years ago, a new study reveals. The Late Triassic Carnian Pluvial Episode (CPE) saw an increase in global temperature and humidity - creating a major impact on the development of animal and plant life, coinciding with the establishment of modern conifers.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Zen stones naturally placed atop pedestals of ice: a phenomenon finally understood

Like a work of art enshrined in a museum, some stones end up on a pedestal of ice in nature, with no human intervention. This “Zen stone” phenomenon, named after the stacked stones in Japanese gardens, appears on the surface of frozen lakes, Lake Baikal (Russia) in particular. These structures result from the phenomenon of sublimation, which causes a body, in this case ice, to change from solid to gaseous form without the intermediary form of a liquid. This was recently demonstrated by researchers from the CNRS and l’Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1,1 who reproduced the phenomenon in the laboratory. They showed that the shade created by the stone hinders the solar irradiance that sublimates the ice, thereby sculpting the pedestal. This research has helped bring to light and understand a rare phenomenon of sublimation within a natural context on Earth. It was published in the journal PNAS during the week of 27 September 2021.
VISUAL ART
ScienceAlert

The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
VISUAL ART
EurekAlert

Bird poop reveals that when birds migrate, their gut bacteria change

The trillions of bacteria living in our guts play a crucial role in our ability to digest food and fight off disease. All other animals also have communities of bacteria living inside them, that scientists call microbiomes, and learning about them can help scientists put together a more complete picture of how those animals interact with the world. In a new study in the journal Molecular Ecology, researchers used tiny radio trackers to follow the movements of birds that migrated between The Bahamas and Michigan, and they found that the same individual birds’ gut bacteria were different in the two locations. And to figure that out, the scientists had to get up close and personal with a lot of bird poop.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Ageing the unageable: UEA researchers develop new way to age lobsters

Scientists at the University of East Anglia (UEA) have identified a way of determining the age of a lobster based on its DNA. Lobsters are notoriously difficult to age. Nobody knows exactly how old they can get, and some experts have estimated they could live on the ocean floor for as long as a century or more.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Deep roots of the ‘Anthropocene’ can be found in tropical forests

Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History. Tropical forests regularly appear in the news as the front line of climate change and human sustainability challenges. They are some of the most threatened land-based habitats on the planet and are therefore key to discussions of the Anthropocene – the period in which human activities became major impactors of Earth systems.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of ancient dinosaur cells

A team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature (STM) has isolated exquisitely preserved cartilage cells in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur from Northeast China that contain nuclei with remnants of organic molecules and chromatin. The study was published in Communications Biology on Sept. 24.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE

