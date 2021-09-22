Public Meeting on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 7:00 pm at City Hall to discuss both issues. Issue 1 - Proposed Zoning Amendment City of Bay Village - Heinen's. Heinen’s grocery store has purchased the lot at 452 Dover Center Road. Their plan is to incorporate this parcel into the existing parking area to ensure there is sufficient parking for their customers in the future due to the growth of services such as curbside pickup. This issue will be on the November 2nd ballot for voter approval of the rezoning of the lot.