CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay Village, OH

Public Meeting

cityofbayvillage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Meeting on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 7:00 pm at City Hall to discuss both issues. Issue 1 - Proposed Zoning Amendment City of Bay Village - Heinen's. Heinen’s grocery store has purchased the lot at 452 Dover Center Road. Their plan is to incorporate this parcel into the existing parking area to ensure there is sufficient parking for their customers in the future due to the growth of services such as curbside pickup. This issue will be on the November 2nd ballot for voter approval of the rezoning of the lot.

www.cityofbayvillage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The missile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programs to restart diplomatic talks. read more.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Village, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Bay Village, OH
Government
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker. (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our plans.”. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy