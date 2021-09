An ad truck appearing to spread anti-vax messaging caused a stir among US football fans in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend.The vehicle, which had a funeral home’s name and website at the bottom of its giant advert, was emblazoned with a plain black board and a slogan which read: “Don't get vaccinated”.Images show onlookers taking note of the truck after the ad agency responsible told it to drive around Charlotte in the hope of targeting sporting fans as they headed to watch the Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints.As it happens, though, the advert contains a hidden message....

4 DAYS AGO