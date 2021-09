One record that many thought would be broken in week one was that a first overall pick rookie quarterback has not won during Week 1 since David Carr won his first game with the Houston Texans in 2002. That was not the case as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans in their first game of the season. The Jaguars just didn’t lose in Week 1, they got blown out. The final score of the game was 37-21, but at one point Houston was leading 34-7. This is shocking because coming into this game many thought Houston was by far the worst team in the league and Jacksonville had the most improved overall roster. Here are some notable points that prove why the Jaguars’ new administration may cause disfunction on the field similar to what was seen this past weekend.

