Who is Sam Chui?
There are many successful influencers in the online world, some of them with impressive careers and remarkable achievements. One of them is Sam Chui – the so-called Godfather of Aviation Geekdom. He is a famous influencer in the aviation and airline world, having flown with over 180 aircraft types and 240 airlines! That is something hard to imagine for us regular people. Apart from Antarctica, Sam Chui has visited every continent in the world. Boeing 747 has always been his favorite aircraft, with which he has flown over 350 times.www.traveldailynews.com
