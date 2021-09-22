CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Who is Sam Chui?

TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many successful influencers in the online world, some of them with impressive careers and remarkable achievements. One of them is Sam Chui – the so-called Godfather of Aviation Geekdom. He is a famous influencer in the aviation and airline world, having flown with over 180 aircraft types and 240 airlines! That is something hard to imagine for us regular people. Apart from Antarctica, Sam Chui has visited every continent in the world. Boeing 747 has always been his favorite aircraft, with which he has flown over 350 times.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Paris, London and Tokyo are the most luxurious cities in the world

New research reveals the top 20 cities around the world that offer the most luxury, from designer label stores to 5* hotels and Michelin restaurants. The study, conducted by Money.co.uk, has analysed the number of luxury venues in a city to find out where in the world is truly the most lavish. Paris tops the list with a total of 427 Michelin-star restaurants, 108 stores from the world’s ten biggest luxury designers and offering 95 hotels with a five-star rating, the capital of France takes the crown as the world’s most luxurious city. Known as ‘The City of Light’ thanks to its illuminated boulevards and the sparkling Eiffel Tower, Paris is the perfect place for a lavish getaway, boasting more Cartier stores (24 in total) and more Michelin-star restaurants than any other city in the world.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Top trending travel destinations and attractions on TikTok revealed

New research has revealed the top trending travel destinations on TikTok, including the most watched countries, cities and tourist attractions. With 49.9 billion views of ‘#travel’ on TikTok alone, the video-sharing app is fast becoming the go-to place to research and plan an epic trip – from staycations to far-flung adventures.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TravelDailyNews.com

Finnair and Turkish Airlines launch code shares, enabling more choice for travellers

Finnair and Turkish Airlines announced a codeshare agreement that brings more choice to the airline’s customers. Starting September 29, the Finnair AY code will be added to Turkish Airlines route between Helsinki and Istanbul, and from Istanbul to Athens, Sofia, Thessaloniki, Amman, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor, Antalya and Gazipasa. Respectively, the Turkish Airlines TK code will be added to the following routes from Finnair’s Helsinki hub: Kuopio, Vaasa, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Reykjavik, Tallinn, Tartu, Riga, Vilnius, Antalya and Gazipasa.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Widerøe boosts London Heathrow to Bergen direct services to daily

With the air travel gradually picking up and Norway as one of the countries on the UK travel Green list, Norwegian airline Widerøe now increases the frequency to daily for the London Heathrow to Bergen route. The daily services will be operating from Heathrow Airport Terminal 2. The London - Bergen route will be operated by our modern jet aircraft Embraer E190-E2, which makes less noise and uses significantly less fuel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Chui
TravelDailyNews.com

Travalyst announces addition of Google to global sustainable travel coalition

LONDON - Travalyst, the global sustainable travel Coalition announced that Google will be joining its coalition as a Partner alongside existing Founding Partners Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor, and Visa. “The Travalyst Coalition strives to leverage its collective reach and help drive mass adoption of sustainability standards. We’re excited to...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

FCCA PAMAC Cruise Summit now open for registration

MIRAMAR, FL – Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) is moving full steam ahead in reestablishing its live events that gather Platinum Members with high-level executives from FCCA Member Lines. After already scheduling meetings and networking functions for Platinum Members at Seatrade Cruise Global and providing complimentary registrations for Platinum Members at the FCCA Cruise Conference, the itinerary is now set for the annual FCCA PAMAC Cruise Summit.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

SAS increases flights to New York

As demand for both leisure and business travel to the United States increases, SAS expands the number of flights from Stockholm and Oslo to New York. New York will be served with daily flights from Stockholm as well as with 4 weekly flights from Oslo, in addition to existing daily flights from Copenhagen. SAS will in total be flying 12 direct routes to the United States this fall and winter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antonov Airlines#Hong Kong#Uae#The Us United Airlines#A380#Singapore Airlines#Suite Class
TravelDailyNews.com

Sky Vacations reaffirms commitment to Europe; announces ETOA membership

Sky Vacations, one of the leading outbound tour operators in North America announced its partnership with The European Tourism Association (ETOA), leading trade association to promote tourism to Europe. “With over 1,200 members serving 63 origin markets, ETOA is a powerful voice at local, national and across European levels, and we could not be happier with our association” says Richard Krieger, Director Sky Vacations. He further adds, “our commitment to serving this continent is reflected in our extensive product portfolio and our new partnership reinforces the same."
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Avoid these ten mistakes when you travel

Travelling is escaping. What it is not is a blunder of events. Don’t make it like one. Avoid the common mistakes that people make while travelling in order to have a successful and joyful trip. Here we have listed the most common mistakes that travellers make. Right from travelling preparations,...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Fall travel begins to look ‘normal’ again, according to HomeToGo

HomeToGo released its 2021 Fall Travel Forecast, sharing new insights and emerging travel trends heading into the upcoming fall season. With many countries easing restrictions and now accepting negative COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccination, U.S. travelers are beginning to break out their passports and suitcases. Searches for stays in international destinations are already up by more than 85 percent compared to the same period last year.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Benchmark raises the bar on sustainable dining, partnering with Verlasso and Revol

THE WOODLANDS (HOUSTON), TEXAS - Sustainable fish farming in ocean waters, environmental preservation, and a healthful, delicious salmon served on stylish and eco-friendly French dinnerware unite in two new partnerships forged by Benchmark, a global hospitality company. Noted brand leaders in sustainable practices, Verlasso and Revol join Benchmark in its ongoing efforts to provide carefully sourced, healthful and environmentally responsible food, coupled with an exceptional guest experience. Verlasso is a salmon brand, sustainably farmed in Chile’s Patagonian region. The company farms salmon by taking the process from hatchery to harvest. Revol, a 250-year-old French company, produces bakeware and dinnerware made from clay created in Sainte-Uze, a small village in the Southeast of France.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Place
Sydney
Country
China
TravelDailyNews.com

STR: Canada hotel performance continued to climb in August

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE - Canada’s hotel industry reported its highest monthly performance levels since the pandemic, according to STR‘s August 2021 data. Even with improvement from previous months, the country’s performance levels remained well below pre-pandemic comparisons from August 2019:. Occupancy: 65.4% (-17.0%) Average daily rate (ADR): CAD160.36 (-13.4%) Revenue per...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun celebrates official opening

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. announced the opening of Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, an all-inclusive family-friendly resort. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is the newest addition to the award-winning Hyatt Ziva portfolio, growing its footprint of effortless, all-inclusive experiences in Mexico. Playa Hotels & Resorts will operate the new resort to deliver a new level of sophistication and service from the heart to the destination’s all-inclusive market.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

Global tourism has reaffirmed its commitment to making the sector a pillar of inclusive growth. At the official World Tourism Day 2021 celebrations in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, political and business leaders united behind a common message of solidarity and determination to ‘leave nobody behind’ as tourism restarts and grows back.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

SCTDA increases support for Sharjah’s licensed tour guides through the launch of Hadaf Initiative

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) reaffirms its commitment to empowering professionals in the tourism sector by launching the Hadaf Initiative, which offers rewards and incentives to SCTDA-licensed tour guides. This initiative, which is part of SCTDA’s plan to support national talent interested in establishing a career in Sharjah’s tourism sector, also opens more opportunities for those interested in obtaining a tourist guide license in the emirate. The Hadaf initiative is being launched in conjunction with the World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27 each year.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Helsinki awarded by prestigious Place Marketing Award 2021

Think Sustainably digital service, launched by City of Helsinki, has won the prestigious Place Marketing Award 2021 in the category for Tourism. The award was presented at the Place Marketing Forum in Marseille, 16 September, 2021. The winning innovation Think Sustainably digital service provides residents, visitors and business owners with...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

International Tourism Investment Conference and African Tourism Board visit Tanzanian Tourism Sector

A high powered tourism delegation led by Mr. Ayoub Ibrahim, the Group Executive Officer of International Tourism Investment Conference (ITIC) and Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, the Executive Chairman of African Tourism Board (ATB) have paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Dr. Damas Ndumbaro at his office in Dar-Es-Salaam, the Kalo Africa News reported.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Europeans remain upbeat about travelling, despite Delta variant

BRUSSELS - Rising COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant might have been affecting Europe lately but travel sentiment among Europeans has remained high over the summer. Almost 70% of Europeans surveyed stated they have plans to travel between July 2021 and January 2022, while significantly fewer expressed unwillingness (17%) or uncertainty (15%) about travelling in the short-term. This is according to the latest research on "Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel – Wave 8"1 by the European Travel Commission (ETC), which provides timely insights on Europeans’2 travel intentions and preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy