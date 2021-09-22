Mixed fortunes for AV as education sector gets back on its feet

Recently, the education industry has undergone a huge amount of change that has completely disrupted the way that students and faculty interact. In the last 12-18 months, education institutions have had to rapidly embrace new technologies to ensure that they can continue to deliver the experiences expected of them. However, with the shift to digital, it is now harder than ever for businesses to manage their data effectively. This on-demand webinar discusses how businesses in the education system and beyond can improve their data management and offer seamless data experiences.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO