Greg Nicotero talks ‘Creepshow’ season 3, ‘The Walking Dead’ differences, directing episodes
Shudder’s “Creepshow” returns for a third season of terrifying tales. Based on the classic 1982 horror film of the same name, the anthology series presents two twisted stories per episode, involving everything from murderous plants to human-bee monster hybrids. The Texan spoke with showrunner Greg Nicotero (executive producer of “The Walking Dead”) about his work on the third season of the chilling series.thedailytexan.com
