Minnesota- Waterfowl hunting season starts Saturday, September 25 in Minnesota. This year's changes include shooting hours which will extend to sunset all season long for all zones. Additionally, the Canada goose daily bag limit is five per day. If you're not a hunter but still want to get outside, it is National Public Lands Day and entrance fees to all national parks are waived including Voyageurs. For more information on hunting regulations, can click here. (LINK) For more information on National Public Lands Day and opportunities to volunteer or just get outdoors, click here.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO