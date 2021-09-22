Conklingville Dam in line for first major overhaul in 91 years; Dam in Hadley created Great Sacandaga Lake in 1930
HADLEY — The dam whose construction created the Great Sacandaga Lake in 1930 is slated for a major rehabilitation project. The state announced Tuesday that it will seek proposals for engineering and oversight for work that would start in late 2023 at the earliest. The current state budget allocated $20 million for the project and more will be appropriated if needed, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release.www.leaderherald.com
