Meeting Minutes: Broadalbin Seniors, Sept. 15

PERTH — The Broadalbin Seniors met on Sept. 15 at the Perthshire. The next meeting will be Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. at Perthshire, 112 Perthshire Drive. Floyd Douglas spoke to the group about various medicare plans. The Christmas party was discussed. It will be held at Perthshire on Dec. 9. The price and food choices were finalized. Discussion continued on what Christmas donations the group is planning. Donations were collected for the veterans. At noon, after the regular meeting on Sept. 29, there will be a pre-trip meeting for the Vt./N.H. trains trip on Oct. 3 to 6. At that time, itineraries, luggage tags and various other information will be distributed.