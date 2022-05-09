ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here are the Florida sales tax holidays you can expect in 2022

By Laura Byrne
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 4 days ago
Florida sales tax holidays are returning in 2022 to help you save as you prepare for hurricane season, summer fun, and back-to-school! But, that’s not all…

There are more sales tax breaks heading your way this year, including:

  • Children’s books: May 14-August 14, 2022
  • Baby Diapers and clothing items for babies and kids ages 5 and younger: July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023
  • Energy Star Appliances: July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023
  • Home Hardening: July 1, 2022-June 30, 2024
  • Tool Time: September 3-9, 2022
  • Motor Fuel: October 1-31, 2022

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: May 28, June 10, 2022

The Disaster Preparedness Sales T a x Holiday which runs May 28-June 10 will give you a break on sales tax on some supplies like flashlights and lanterns less than $15, radios $50 or less, tarps less than $100 and batteries that are $50 or less. Generators less than $1,000 also qualify for the sales tax break during the holiday.

You can see a complete list of what qualifies for the disaster prep sales tax holiday here on the Florida Department of Revenue’s site.

Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday: July 1-July 7, 2022

Next on the sales tax-relief pipeline is the Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday which runs July 1-July 7. You’ll get a sales tax break on purchases of admission to music events, sporting events, cultural events, state park annual passes and fitness facilities. You’ll also get a break on certain outdoor–related supplies including:

  • Camping Supplies: First $200 of a tent and first $50 of sleeping bags, hammocks, camping stoves and camping chairs
  • Fishing Su pplies: First $75 of fishing rods and reels, first $30 of a tackle box and first $5 on bait and tackle.
  • Boating and Water Safety Supplies: First $75 of life jackets and coolers; first $50 for safety flares; first $150 of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards and inflatable/towable water tubes or floats; first $300 of paddleboards and surfboards; first $500 of canoes and kayaks; first $25 of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks.

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: July 25-August 7, 2022

And finally, the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday returns July 25-Aug . 7. Just like previous years, you’ll get a sales tax break on clothing items, backpacks and footwear that are $60 or less, school supplies $15 or less, and the first $1,000 of a personal computers and personal computer related items.

A great time to take advantage of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is during our Back to School Fair at WestShore Plaza on July 31 from 10 am -2 pm. We’ll have live performances, giveaways, and 60 local businesses and organizations on hand ready to talk to answer any questions you may have and live performances and giveaways.

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

