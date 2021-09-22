CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A closer look at the start of Brazil’s corn planting season

beef2live.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first crop of corn planting in Southern Brazil is making strong progress with some reports of farmers already finishing and getting ready to switch to soybeans. So far Rio Grande do Sul has had excellent rainfall. However, forecasts are still calling for a drier October which could lead to issues with poor stand. The start of the 2022 first corn harvest is already pegged for early January as initial corn seedings are off to a good start.

