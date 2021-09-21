$1749 – Sail Croatia Aboard a New Intimate Yacht Next Year

Artic is an 85-meter luxury sailing yacht with one open space amazing main saloon, providing a lot of comfort and space for passengers. Artic comes with an unusual design look for the yachts, but also recognizable. The main deck is combined with lighting and colors like blue and green to better match the environment. There is plenty of space for passengers on the main deck, allowing them to enjoy the sea and sun, or jacuzzi. In the rear of the yacht is a beach area with a pool as well as a space to enjoy the sun and swimming in the sea. The yacht also has indoor wellness, a gym, a hydro-massage room, and a sauna. There is also an indoor entertaining space with a balcony and a great environment view, designed with a minimalistic approach and a formal dining area. You can also enjoy a cinema room, relaxing room, or jet ski. The superyacht Artic is equipped with an innovative DynaRig system and many other smart technological features. Run both on diesel and electric technologies. Project info: designer: Igor Jankovic (https://igorjankovic.com/) type: superyacht status: concept Instagram: @igorjankovic_23 (https://www.instagram.com/igorjankovic_23/)

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO