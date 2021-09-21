CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

$1749 – Sail Croatia Aboard a New Intimate Yacht Next Year

By Casey Gasinowski
travelzoo.com
 8 days ago

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Spend 7 nights sailing the turquoise-blue Adriatic Sea aboard a luxe, intimate yacht that only holds up to 38 passengers. Catch some rays on the pool's sun deck or explore some of Croatia's most breathtaking beaches and charming towns.

www.travelzoo.com

designboom.com

Arctic 85m luxury sailing yacht

Artic is an 85-meter luxury sailing yacht with one open space amazing main saloon, providing a lot of comfort and space for passengers. Artic comes with an unusual design look for the yachts, but also recognizable. The main deck is combined with lighting and colors like blue and green to better match the environment. There is plenty of space for passengers on the main deck, allowing them to enjoy the sea and sun, or jacuzzi. In the rear of the yacht is a beach area with a pool as well as a space to enjoy the sun and swimming in the sea. The yacht also has indoor wellness, a gym, a hydro-massage room, and a sauna. There is also an indoor entertaining space with a balcony and a great environment view, designed with a minimalistic approach and a formal dining area. You can also enjoy a cinema room, relaxing room, or jet ski. The superyacht Artic is equipped with an innovative DynaRig system and many other smart technological features. Run both on diesel and electric technologies. Project info: designer: Igor Jankovic (https://igorjankovic.com/) type: superyacht status: concept Instagram: @igorjankovic_23 (https://www.instagram.com/igorjankovic_23/)
AFAR

How to Sail in Style: Emerald Cruises’ New Superyacht

From private terraces to small ports and harbors, Emerald Azzurra is the boutique experience at sea of your dreams. If you think you know what to expect when it comes to ocean travel, think again. Emerald Azzurra—the highly anticipated superyacht from Emerald Cruises (recognized for its award-winning river cruises)—is reimagining the yacht cruising world by combining personalized service, innovative design, and luxury amenities, including a spa, gym, expansive suites, and fresh, Mediterranean-inspired dining. On this one-of-a-kind vessel, it’s possible to experience everything the luxurious yet laid-back yachting lifestyle offers without owning a ship yourself.
travelzoo.com

$1089 – Maldives Private Villa for 2 incl. All Meals

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Private islands are famously, well, expensive — especially for the food. But with our latest deal to the Maldives, for $1089 for two people, you'll nab 5 nights (or longer) at a private island resort, plus all your meals taken care of, through 2022. You'll also stay in your very own villa overlooking the water.
boatinternational.com

Concorde sailing yacht Ocean Pure 2 for sale

The 41 metre Concorde sailing yacht Ocean Pure 2 has been listed for sale by Bertrand Vogele at John Taylor Yachting. Built in GRP by Thailand’s Concorde yard to a design by Farr Yacht Design, she was delivered in 1992 as part of the yard’s family of Mirabella charter yachts and most recently refitted in 2020. She can accommodate up to 10 guests in five well-appointed cabins in a relaxing ambience designed by Derek Frost.
weddingchicks.com

Yacht Wedding in Croatia – New Trend in a Hot Destination

The CEOs of yachting company Goolets, Mitja and Alenka, got married on a yacht! This is how their memorable moment looked like when they said “I do” and promised eternal loyalty to each other. We caught a moment with him to get some interesting answers. Look at what he said.
cruiseradio.net

Renovated Windstar Cruises Yacht Sets Sail From Portugal

Small ship line Windstar Cruises has announced the debut of its renovated all-suite yacht Star Legend. The vessel set sail from Lisbon, Portugal today on a ten-night voyage to Barcelona. Port calls will include Portimão, Cádiz (overnight), Gibraltar, Málaga (overnight) Cartagena, and Palma de Mallorca. Windstar’s three Star Plus Class...
travelzoo.com

$999 – Thailand for 2: All-Inclusive 8-Night Beach Retreat

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. We love Khao Lak because it positively exudes quintessential Thailand. Here, sugar-sand beaches gaze across the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea at jungle-clad limestone karsts. Meanwhile, onshore you'll find dreamy resorts alongside historic Buddhist stupas.
travelzoo.com

$1289 – Mediterranean Spring & Summer Value-Packed Cruises

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 90 days before departure for a full refund. Sail the Mediterranean next spring or summer aboard Celebrity Cruises, where you'll visit sun-drenched beaches, ancient ruins and glamorous coastal cities the region is known for. Not only are these cruise rates discounted, but they feature a ton of free perks to enjoy during your voyage, including an exclusive CruCon onboard credit.
travelzoo.com

$799 – Ancient Greece 4-Star Tour into 2024 w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. From the cliffside monastery at Meteora to the Acropolis of Athens, take a whirlwind tour of ancient Greece to experience the history, ruins, food and culture of the stunning Mediterranean country. Tours of mainland Greece often cost more than double this price; in fact,...
AFP

La Palma flights resume as volcanic lava reaches sea

A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea.  Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.  "Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
boatinternational.com

Construction underway on 30.8m custom Wally 101 sailing yacht

The Ferretti Group has released new renderings of the custom Wally 101 sailing yacht, which has now begun construction in Forlì, Italy. The 30.8 metre yacht was sold in April 2021 to a European client and was the first sailing yacht project sold by Wally since it was acquired by the Ferretti Group.
GOBankingRates

Who To Tip When You’re Traveling

After being in quarantine for more than a year, you're finally ready to start traveling again. Whether you're loading up the car for a long-overdue road trip or jetting off to an exotic destination,...
travelzoo.com

$1724 – The Best of South Africa: 8 Nights w/Safari & Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Journey to one of the most diverse continents in the world and witness South Africa's epic nature, astounding wildlife and unforgettable landscapes on this bucket-list guided trip. Plus, with Exoticca's Back...
travelzoo.com

$1624 – Ecuador & Galapagos in 10 Nights w/Air & 2023 Dates

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. From Quito's Andean mountain peaks to the Amazon's lush jungle and the Galapagos' diverse wildlife species, this guided trip is ideal for nature and outdoor lovers. With Exoticca's Back to Travel...
Only In Hawaii

Hunt For Sea Glass On The Beautiful Ke Iki Beach In Hawaii

Is there anything better than a slow walk on a long, sandy beach? Not much, unless you’re also hunting for all of the sea glass in Hawaii that you can find. There’s one great beach on Oahu’s North Shore that’s renown for the amount of sea glass you may find on your next stroll. Head […] The post Hunt For Sea Glass On The Beautiful Ke Iki Beach In Hawaii appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travel Weekly

Carnival Corp brands cancel Australia Christmas and new year sailings

No cruises from Australia will be operated by two Carnival Corporation brands until the new year due to ongoing local Covid lockdowns. P&O Cruises Australia extended the cancellation of sailings from Sydney and Brisbane by a further month until mid-January in a move “to give guests greater confidence in planning their Christmas and new year holidays because of the uncertainty around the return of cruising”.
travelzoo.com

$999 – A Luxurious Week in Bali: Pool Villa for 2

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Bali is not your typical tropical getaway. The Indonesian island is renowned for its profoundly spiritual culture and restorative atmosphere, made famous by hit films like "Eat, Pray, Love." Now, you can indulge in a week of self-love with this deal to the 5-Star Cross Bali Breakers Resort.
