$799 – Athens & Santorini 4-Star Getaway w/Air

1. Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg are two nearby mountain towns situated in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park area. Even better, the drive is roughly five hours away from Cincinnati! Experience shopping, go carting, hiking, scenic fall drives, Christmas-themed hotels, chalets, cozy cabins, theme parks, shows, sky lifts and more! Many places have great fall deals, so book your get away today! Some family-friendly attractions we recommend to check out during your Gatlinburg visit include the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tn, with more than 10,000 exotic sea creatures in 350 individual species. Fun fact: There are more fish in this aquarium than there are people living in the entire town of Gatlinburg; and you won’t want to miss the Gatilinburg Skylift Park with iconic yellow SkyLift chairs 1,800 feet above sea level to North America’s record-breaking Gatlinburg SkyBridge! This fall, take the skylift to all new heights with their Autumn Adventures – a series of events loaded with mountain sunrises, music, colorful seasonal decorations and trick-or-treat parties for the kiddos – and of course, the best fall foliage views of the Smokies. On your way out, be sure to swing by the well-known Dollywood, loaded with yearround excitement, plus experience Dollywood’s Harvest Festival September 24 – October 30.

