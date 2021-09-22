CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$799 – Athens & Santorini 4-Star Getaway w/Air

By Cairo Lewis
travelzoo.com
 6 days ago

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. It's no secret that Athens and Santorini are two of Greece's most...

www.travelzoo.com

TravelPulse

Vacation Bookings for Winter Holiday Travel Period on the Rise

After a devastating winter holiday period in 2020, the travel industry is already showing major signs of a bounce-back in terms of advance bookings for Christmas vacations. According to CNBC.com, many hotels are already fully booked for the 2021 holiday season despite a rising number of coronavirus cases associated with the Delta variant. The travel industry is crediting vaccines for the increased confidence in tourists to book in advance.
TRAVEL
travelzoo.com

$2599 – Northern Europe Summer Cruise w/Air, Drinks & Tips

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 90 days before departure for a full refund. This exclusive, amenity-packed deal saves travelers up to $1200 on Baltics and British Isles cruise packages for next summer. Encounter iconic landmarks, enchanting castles, quaint villages, seaside dunes, elegant museums and more. We love that you can reserve your trip with a deposit of only $100 per person.
travelawaits.com

6 Fabulous Boutique Hotels On Mykonos And Santorini

The allure of the Greek islands captivates travelers from around the globe. Greece welcomes an estimated 30 million international visitors annually, with many heading to the Greek islands. There are 227 inhabited islands out of the 6,000 dotting the Aegean and Ionian seas, and two of the most popular are in the Cyclades. Mykonos and Santorini are found in a group of islands located in the southern part of the Aegean Sea, known as the Cyclades.
TRAVEL
travelzoo.com

$549 – Lisbon in Fall: 5-Star Vacation w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. Home to some of Europe's most dramatic coastlines, colorful buildings set on...
TRAVEL
travelzoo.com

$395 – Cabo 4-Star Beach Retreat w/Air, Meals & Drinks

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Endless azure waters, stretches of soft golden sand and tropical cocktails await with this exclusive offer from Vacation Express. This Cabo trip covers your stay at a 4-star beach resort, plus all meals and drinks. You can even bring the family with you — up to two kids can stay for free with two paying adults.
LIFESTYLE
travelzoo.com

$6999 – Rare Botswana Safari: Luxe All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. We've never seen a Botswana safari vacation package on sale, so this is a real treat for Travelzoo members. This all-inclusive bucket-list package features everything in one price, including international air, 8 nights at luxury tented safari camps, meals, drinks, daily game drives and more. Even better, it saves up to $4000 vs. similar trips.
LIFESTYLE
travelzoo.com

$1199 – Discover India: 11 Nights w/Air, Save $2340

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. From Jaipur's stunning palaces to Rajasthan's extensive desert and Agra's world-famous Taj Mahal, this fully escorted trip covers tons of ground in India. With Exoticca's Back to Travel sale, not only...
LIFESTYLE
travelzoo.com

$1199 – Guided Tour of Peru over 9 Nights w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Tour ancient Incan ruins, the lush trails on Machu Picchu and the expansive waters of Lake Titicaca with this 9-night guided trip. As a part of their Back to Travel sale,...
TRAVEL
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Cavo Tagoo Santorini (Greece)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Last July, I enjoyed a terrific holiday on the Greek islands of Santorini, Mykonos, and Ios (Cyclades). You can read my trip reports here:. Review: Lufthansa A320neo Business Class from Frankfurt to Mykonos. Review: Aeonic Suites & Spa, Mykonos. Review: Myconian...
LIFESTYLE
travelzoo.com

$469 – Punta Cana Swim-Out Suite: 5-Star Vacation w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Unwind in an upgraded suite on Bavaro Beach, boasting Punta Cana's longest stretch of silky white sand, coral reefs and turquoise waters, with this exclusive offer from Vacation Express. This deal includes meals, drinks, entertainment and a 5-star hotel stay with airfare, plus even more perks for a relaxing stay.
TRAVEL
travelzoo.com

$2499 – Europe River Christmas Markets Cruise, Save $1000

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Change your cruise up to 60 days prior to departure without penalty. Spend a week perusing the holiday markets of Germany and Austria while sailing along the Danube River with this Uniworld offer, which is exclusive to Travelzoo members. In addition to the nearly all-inclusive experience already included in the price, you'll be cruising in luxury while saving $1000 per person.
LIFESTYLE
travelzoo.com

$1499 – The Netherlands & Belgium in 2022: 8 Nights w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Visionary architecture, world-renowned masterpieces, heavenly chocolate and bustling nightlife all meet in this 8-night trip to two exquisite European destinations. These countries are astounding when explored solo, but put them together in a single package and it becomes a trip of a lifetime.
travelzoo.com

$699 – See Iceland's Lagoons & Northern Lights w/Flights

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. With options ranging from the well-known Blue Lagoon to the newly opened Sky Lagoon and its panoramic view to the lesser-known Secret Lagoon and its rustic nature vibe, the hardest thing about this deal will be choosing where you will relax. But the great part is, they're all available at the same price with this offer from Icelandair that also includes a northern lights and stargazing excursion.
LIFESTYLE
travelzoo.com

$1099 – Morocco Guided Adventure: 9 Nights w/Meals & Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. With its glittering beaches, epic mountains, sweeping deserts and buzzing cities, Morocco features a diverse and colorful landscape of sights and sounds that engage your senses. This 9-night guided tour covers the top places you'd want to see and adds a ton of off-the-beaten-path experiences.
Only In Hawaii

Hunt For Sea Glass On The Beautiful Ke Iki Beach In Hawaii

Is there anything better than a slow walk on a long, sandy beach? Not much, unless you’re also hunting for all of the sea glass in Hawaii that you can find. There’s one great beach on Oahu’s North Shore that’s renown for the amount of sea glass you may find on your next stroll. Head […] The post Hunt For Sea Glass On The Beautiful Ke Iki Beach In Hawaii appeared first on Only In Your State.
HAWAII STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Santorini's most breathtaking beaches

Few are not awed by Santorini’s breathtaking beauty, its ring of dramatically colored cliffs around the vast, ancient caldera. But looks aside, it’s the beaches that fill your days, and rightfully so. Whether you want to party, relax, sunbathe, swim, enjoy a seaside meal, escape into solitude or simply shed your clothes, the island has a beach for you.
WORLD
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Fall Family Getaways

1. Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg are two nearby mountain towns situated in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park area. Even better, the drive is roughly five hours away from Cincinnati! Experience shopping, go carting, hiking, scenic fall drives, Christmas-themed hotels, chalets, cozy cabins, theme parks, shows, sky lifts and more! Many places have great fall deals, so book your get away today! Some family-friendly attractions we recommend to check out during your Gatlinburg visit include the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tn, with more than 10,000 exotic sea creatures in 350 individual species. Fun fact: There are more fish in this aquarium than there are people living in the entire town of Gatlinburg; and you won’t want to miss the Gatilinburg Skylift Park with iconic yellow SkyLift chairs 1,800 feet above sea level to North America’s record-breaking Gatlinburg SkyBridge! This fall, take the skylift to all new heights with their Autumn Adventures – a series of events loaded with mountain sunrises, music, colorful seasonal decorations and trick-or-treat parties for the kiddos – and of course, the best fall foliage views of the Smokies. On your way out, be sure to swing by the well-known Dollywood, loaded with yearround excitement, plus experience Dollywood’s Harvest Festival September 24 – October 30.
CINCINNATI, OH
theculturetrip.com

Top Reasons to Visit Santorini, Greece

There are innumerable reasons why visitors flock to Santorini, a Greek island that’s home to unparalleled sunsets, charming hilltop villages and impossibly fresh cuisine. Santorini is perhaps the most famous of all the Greek islands, but it’s well worth following the crowds to find out why. From the moment you spot its soaring, craggy cliffs from the ferry – capped by blinding-white villages and lapped by deep-blue water that fills an enormous, submerged volcano crater beneath you – it’s hard to not be enchanted by this superstar of the Cyclades.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Kentucky

This Stunning Kentucky Airbnb Comes With Its Own Observation Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views

When you’re planning a trip to a place as wondrous as Red River Gorge, you want your accommodations to be just as dazzling as this bucket-list destination. Happily, Kentucky is full of incredible accommodations, and Seclusion Cabin is one of them. Located on top of a ridge top in Red River Gorge, Seclusion Cabin is […] The post This Stunning Kentucky Airbnb Comes With Its Own Observation Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE

