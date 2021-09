There are certain outdoor adventures throughout Kentucky that are a bit intimidating and rock climbing likely tops the list. It makes sense that it would, given that many people don’t know how to scale a rocky wall in the middle of nowhere with their hands and feet, nor should they try it without proper safety equipment and guidance. But if you do have an interest in guided rock climbing in Kentucky, even if you’re new to the sport, the folks at Grippi Guides are a great option.

