Harvest is likely a favorite time for many producers. It is stressful but also rewarding to see hard work pay off. Harvest also brings on some key marketing decisions that can affect your operation for the next year, or even longer. Crops that were not presold must either be sold or stored. If the market rallies significantly after harvest, the outcome to your operation is much different depending on what you decided to do. If the market went down significantly instead, the outcome is reversed, but it still affects your operation greatly.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO