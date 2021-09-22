PEGGY ANN CROCKER

Mrs. Crocker, 89, of Linden, died Monday September 13, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Joe Vick, Wayne Purcell, and Ray Crocker officiating. Burial was held Monday, September 20, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Nashville. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Robert Noble Halliburton and Irene Elizabeth Robertson Halliburton. She graduated from Litton High School, Class of 1950. She had been church secretary, and had worked as a seamstress at Touch of Elegance in Linden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Crocker; a sister, Bobbye Spencer; two grandchildren, Levi Raymond Vick and Anne Catherine Vick; and a great grandchild, Jackson Samuel Vick. Survivors include her children, Ray (Ginger) Crocker, missionary to Singapore, Melody (Wayne) Purcell of Linden, and Cathy (Joe) Vick of Lyles; sixteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.