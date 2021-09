The Ohio State men’s basketball program is no longer in the running for one highly rated forward in the 2022 class but might be closing in on another. Monday afternoon, five-star small forward Dillon Mitchell did not include the Buckeyes on his list of his final three schools published to social media. It came roughly two months after he was heavily linked with Ohio State and a little more than 24 hours before Brice Sensabaugh, his AAU teammate, plans to announce his college choice from a list of four finalists that includes the Buckeyes.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO