The Bears did not drop a set and only the No. 1 doubles team of Fanny Lukas and Callista Mille lost more than three games in the win over the Dons. Lukas and Mille needed a first-set tiebreak before winning in straight sets. Lila Motamedi (No. 3 singles) and Emma Williams (No. 4 singles) won their matches at love. The No. 2 doubles team of Sienna Aylaian and Meena Alui, along with the No. 3 doubles duo of Christine Herbst and Johanna Gullikson each lost only one game.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO