Sexual Assault Could Affect a Woman’s Long-Term Brain Health

doctorslounge.com
 6 days ago

Last Updated: September 22, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's known that sexual assault affects a woman's physical and mental health. Now, researchers say these traumatic incidents may also harm her brain health. A new study found that traumatic experiences, including sexual violence, may be linked to...

www.doctorslounge.com

College Media Network

Students need to think of long-term health now

College students should start considering their long-term health. If they want a better quality of life, in the long run, they need to start taking care of themselves now. Students can sometimes take their health for granted, especially with hectic schedules. As a result, they tend to put their health on the back burner and prioritize other things like school and social life.
HOUSTON, TX
WPMI

COVID-19 cases in children could cause hidden, long-term effects

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Officials with the state health department say COVID-19 cases in children are making up about 25% of the state’s overall cases right now. Doctors say not all cases are easy to detect, some are COVID side effects that most of us wouldn’t even think are related to COVID-19. Alabama state health officials are saying six to ten percent of kids will experience long-term COVID-19 side effects, lasting for weeks even months.
KIDS
doctorslounge.com

More Women Turning to Marijuana Products to Help With Menopause

Last Updated: September 22, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sleeplessness. Night sweats. Anxiety. Irritability. Aches and pains. Would smoking a little pot help women deal with these common symptoms of menopause?. A good number of middle-aged women apparently think so, because they've been turning to marijuana to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Parental income has long-term consequences for children's health

A family's socioeconomic status affects children's health long into adulthood. Individuals growing up in low-income families have much higher risk of obesity and obesity-related diseases later in life. That's especially true for permanent low-income families, a University of Illinois study shows. "There has been a lot of research connecting parents'...
RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
asu.edu

The A to Zzz on sleep

ASU experts share tips for sleeping better, explore just how weird and wonderful our slumber can be. We spend around a third of our lives sleeping. And yet, sleep remains a mystery — and for many, a struggle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over one-third of adults in the U.S. report not getting enough sleep.
TEMPE, AZ
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH

