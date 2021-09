After more than a year and a half of lockdowns and Zoom classes, we’re finally returning to some semblance of normalcy. For many of us, this year will be a reminder of a former life marked by mad dashes to lecture halls and sleepless nights in Powell Library’s basement. For others, it will be the start of a new chapter we’ve been eager to embark on for as long as we can remember.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO