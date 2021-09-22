Innovator in Residence to speak Oct. 20
The Innovator in Residence is part of an innovation program at UWRF’s College of Business and Economics. Students learn to solve problems creatively and develop business models from their ideas in innovation classes and also compete in the campus Innovation Challenge. UWRF students have taken first place in the Wisconsin Big Idea Tournament three times in the past six years and have gone on to start businesses that impact some of the biggest global issues, including homelessness and water security.www.uwrf.edu
