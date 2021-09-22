CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20th Annual Levi Watkins, Jr. M.D. Lecture is Oct. 5

Cover picture for the articleThe 20th Annual Levi Watkins, Jr. M.D. Lecture will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at noon in Langford Auditorium. The keynote speaker will be George C. Hill, professor of medical education and administration and professor of pathology, microbiology and immunology, emeritus, at Vanderbilt University. Hill will discuss “Dr. Levi...

