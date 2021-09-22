How Strategy-Led Transformations Ease Cloud Adoption for Financial Services Organizations

As Clive Humby famously said, “data is the new oil”. And for firms that are serious about digital transformation, effective management of data is essential to success. This webinar is focused on next-generation data management tools and processes. It will provide information, survey data, and the steps your organization can take to move forward effectively. IT needs to be able to support change with more agile use of data. As organizations evolve, digital data is now the “lifeblood” of operations. The ability to support new, diverse, and changing business processes demand data management services that simplify delivering the data and provide the agility to use data from anywhere or any app.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO