How Strategy-Led Transformations Ease Cloud Adoption for Financial Services Organizations
There is a seemingly unavoidable journey that organizations in the financial services industry are embarking upon as more nimble competitors enter the market and customer expectations shift with the evolving technology landscape. It's a journey that has led organizations to the bleeding edge of real-time decision making, tailored customer experiences, and scalable business processes. Banks and other financial service providers are encountering a new demand for business agility and need to start curating strategies to help prepare themselves for the future. The differing strategies currently being set in place by C-suite executives may take slightly different paths but are rooted in the same journey: the cloud journey.www.cio.com
