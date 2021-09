The Southern Utah University women’s soccer team fell short once again as they lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to in-state rival, Dixie State University. Both the T-Birds and the Trailblazers started off slow, with both teams combining for a total of 13 shots in the first half, the Blazers with eight and the Thunderbirds with five. Dixie State would score late in the first half after winning the possession battle 54-46%. The goal came after a good save by keeper Megan Short for the T-birds, but the ball rebounded right onto the foot of Brynlee Roberts for DSU who found the back of the net.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO