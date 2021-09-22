Santana streams Whiter Shade Of Pale cover featuring Steve Winwood
Carlos Santana is streaming his cover of the 1967 Procol Harum classic, “Whiter Shade Of Pale”, featuring vocals by Steve Winwood. The tune is the latest preview to the guitarist’s forthcoming album, “Blessings And Miracles”, which sees Santana joined by an all-star lineup that includes Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Chick Corea, Rick Rubin, Corey Glover, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, and Journey drummer Narada Michael Walden, among others.www.hennemusic.com
Comments / 0