CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/22/21)

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers continue to move into the Twin Tiers this morning as plenty of moisture surges northward from the South. We will deal with scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. This is all moisture ahead of a slow moving cold front that moves through on Thursday. Today, temperatures make their way into the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we continue to see showers move into the region with more widespread rain moving in during the late overnight hours. There is also the potential for some thunderstorms tonight as well. Lows tonight sit into the low 60s. For Thursday, we are dealing with that slow moving cold front that will move in from the West. Widespread rain will move in early Thursday morning and stick around through the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible at times and the cold front will be slow moving, so there is a threat for flash flooding. A widespread swath of 1-3 inches of rain is likely as this cold front moves through. Late Thursday afternoon and into the evening we start to dry out and clear out as an area of high pressure builds into the region behind the cold front. Temperatures on Thursday sit into the low 70s.

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Heavy Rain
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy