Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/22/21)

Scattered showers continue to move into the Twin Tiers this morning as plenty of moisture surges northward from the South. We will deal with scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. This is all moisture ahead of a slow moving cold front that moves through on Thursday. Today, temperatures make their way into the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we continue to see showers move into the region with more widespread rain moving in during the late overnight hours. There is also the potential for some thunderstorms tonight as well. Lows tonight sit into the low 60s. For Thursday, we are dealing with that slow moving cold front that will move in from the West. Widespread rain will move in early Thursday morning and stick around through the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible at times and the cold front will be slow moving, so there is a threat for flash flooding. A widespread swath of 1-3 inches of rain is likely as this cold front moves through. Late Thursday afternoon and into the evening we start to dry out and clear out as an area of high pressure builds into the region behind the cold front. Temperatures on Thursday sit into the low 70s.