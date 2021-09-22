CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fairness for Farmers’ campaign targets market power of big companies

By Chuck Abbott
thefern.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuoyed by a Biden administration pledge to vigorously police agricultural mergers, the National Farmers Union launched the nationwide “Fairness for Farmers” campaign on Wednesday to restore competition in the marketplace. “This endeavor has clear goals: to curtail consolidation in agriculture and bust the monopolies, which negatively impact farmers, ranchers, and consumers,” said NFU president Rod… » Read More.

thefern.org

thefern.org

U.S. pledges $10 billion at food summit, half for domestic programs

The United States joined dozens of countries at a UN-sponsored food summit in pledging on Thursday to reduce world hunger. The Biden administration said it would put $10 billion into the effort, half of it to be spent domestically and half abroad. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said $5 billion would go to strengthening U.S. food… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

New $5 billion cover crop initiative in climate package

Farmers and landowners would share a combined $5 billion in payments for planting cover crops to reduce soil erosion and nutrient runoff under a proposal written by farm state Democrats in the Senate and House. The package would also boost spending on a handful of existing stewardship programs for total outlays of $28 billion. The… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
kbia.org

Columbia Farmers Market Named No. 1 Farmers Market Nationwide

Columbia Farmers Market was named No. 1 “People’s Choice” farmers market in the nation and was awarded the grand prize of $2,500. The farmers market was also named the No. 1 farmers market in the Midwest and in Missouri. Community members across the country were able to vote for their...
COLUMBIA, MO
WISH-TV

Helping farmers to enter the carbon market

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An agriculture technology startup based in New Hampshire has been declared the winner of the 2021 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge from AgriNovus Indiana, the state’s initiative to help grow the agbioscience sector. Regrow Inc. was one of eight teams in the competition that seeks to find solutions stemming from farm-driven data.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
thefern.org

Workshops to ‘plot the next 30 years’ of organic

A series of four workshops beginning on Oct. 27 will focus on the future of organic production in the United States, said the Organic Trade Association and the Swette Center at Arizona State University on Wednesday. “We need everyone seated at the table to successfully plot the next 30 years of organic,” said Swette Center director… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
huntingdondailynews.com

Farmers' Market Voice

Have you ever wondered what that little round "USDA Organic" logo on your grocery store items means? The term "organic" literally means "relating to or derived from living matter." When the term is applied to agriculture however, it's more about what it's not. Organic food is produced without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides. That's really the heart of it right there: those of us who engage in organic farming simply don't use anything in the production of our food that does not come from nature. The philosophy minor in me raises a hand in the back of the class here and says, "but professor, humans come from nature, and thus chemicals put together by humans in a lab are, by extension, natural as well, are they not?"
HUNTINGDON, PA
pdxfoodpress.com

Looking Forward to Fall at the Farmers Market

With the change of seasons, we’re enjoying late-summer’s bounty and finding fall favorites at our five farmers market locations, including peppers, eggplant, apples, plums, grapes, cauliflower, winter squash and so much more! And as always, you can find fresh bakery items, cheeses, meats, pickles & krauts, sauces, coffee and hot food to name a few grocery staples. Grab a friend and head to the market to shop outside and help local small farmers and food artisan businesses grow.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thefern.org

Rep. DeLauro proposes fruit-and-vegetable box giveaway

The USDA would create its third version of the food box intended to feed hungry Americans under legislation introduced by House Appropriations chairwoman Rosa DeLauro on Tuesday. The bill would require the USDA to provide boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to schools, food pantries and youth organizations for distribution. The program would be patterned… » Read More.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefern.org

‘Rescue’ bill for county fairs wins committee support

The House Agriculture Committee approved a bill on Tuesday to create a $500-million-a-year grant program to support local, county and state fairs that lost attendance and revenue due to the pandemic. An estimated 98 percent of the fairs were canceled last year and more are at risk in the fourth wave of Covid-19. County and… » Read More.
POLITICS
fishers.in.us

Fishers Farmers' Market continues with online market this fall

The Fishers Farmers’ Market, hosted by Fishers Parks and presented by IU Health Saxony, will continue this fall with an online market from October 2 through December 17. The Fishers Fall Farmers’ Market will feature online ordering with free home delivery. Online ordering opens October 2 at 9 a.m. and orders will be accepted through noon on Wednesdays for free Friday home delivery. Orders can be placed at playfishers.com/FarmersMarket.
FISHERS, IN
977wmoi.com

Energy Bill Powers of Concern to Local Farmers, Landowners

The recent energy legislation passed by the Illinois Senate and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker contains a controversial provision that grants limited eminent domain powers to a private power company in seven southern Illinois counties. Ron Moore, retired chairman of the American Soybean Association, believes this is a...
AGRICULTURE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Meet the vendors of the Haymarket Farmers’ Market

With coffee, churros, and a whole lot of melons, vendors come from across Nebraska to sell their products. Locals know it all too well. The wafting scent of sizzling sausage and fresh produce in the morning air can only mean one thing — the Haymarket Farmers’ Market is underway. Located...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
toddrickallen.com

Market Chicken Coming To The Original Farmers Market

It appears there’s a new poultry purveyor landing in The Original Farmers Market, on the corner of 3rd and Fairfax. One of the spaces (#334 to be exact, it’s near Monsieur Marcel) has a sign up announcing the impending arrival of a new venture named Market Chicken. A still-developing website promises “rotisserie chicken, wraps, salads, sides and more”.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

