Workshops to ‘plot the next 30 years’ of organic

thefern.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of four workshops beginning on Oct. 27 will focus on the future of organic production in the United States, said the Organic Trade Association and the Swette Center at Arizona State University on Wednesday. “We need everyone seated at the table to successfully plot the next 30 years of organic,” said Swette Center director… » Read More.

thefern.org

thefern.org

Burst of USDA top-up pandemic payments to farmers

Farmers have received $4.8 billion in long-promised payments of $20 an acre on crops that range from corn, soybeans, and wheat to sorghum and sugar beets, said USDA data on Monday. It was the largest disbursement of coronavirus relief funds since the Biden administration took office. The USDA has committed roughly $11 billion to farmers and… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

Farm groups ask Supreme Court to block California’s Prop 12

With California’s Proposition 12 animal welfare law set to go into effect on Jan. 1, two farm groups asked the Supreme Court to invalidate the voter-approved standards as an unconstitutional burden on farmers and consumers everywhere. Prop 12 bans the sale of pork products that are produced outside the state but do not match California’s… » Read More.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefern.org

Equity Commission to examine USDA programs and policies for bias

Deputy Agriculture Secretary Jewel Bronaugh will co-chair a congressionally approved Equity Commission to address racial discrimination within the USDA and its programs, announced the Agriculture Department. The USDA has been called “the last plantation” because of racial bias in its operations; it paid $2.2 billion to Black farmers and their descendants in the so-called Pigford… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

New $5 billion cover crop initiative in climate package

Farmers and landowners would share a combined $5 billion in payments for planting cover crops to reduce soil erosion and nutrient runoff under a proposal written by farm state Democrats in the Senate and House. The package would also boost spending on a handful of existing stewardship programs for total outlays of $28 billion. The… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

U.S. pledges $10 billion at food summit, half for domestic programs

The United States joined dozens of countries at a UN-sponsored food summit in pledging on Thursday to reduce world hunger. The Biden administration said it would put $10 billion into the effort, half of it to be spent domestically and half abroad. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said $5 billion would go to strengthening U.S. food… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

‘Fairness for Farmers’ campaign targets market power of big companies

Buoyed by a Biden administration pledge to vigorously police agricultural mergers, the National Farmers Union launched the nationwide “Fairness for Farmers” campaign on Wednesday to restore competition in the marketplace. “This endeavor has clear goals: to curtail consolidation in agriculture and bust the monopolies, which negatively impact farmers, ranchers, and consumers,” said NFU president Rod… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

‘Rescue’ bill for county fairs wins committee support

The House Agriculture Committee approved a bill on Tuesday to create a $500-million-a-year grant program to support local, county and state fairs that lost attendance and revenue due to the pandemic. An estimated 98 percent of the fairs were canceled last year and more are at risk in the fourth wave of Covid-19. County and… » Read More.
POLITICS
Community Policy