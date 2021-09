Trying to teach anything to a preschooler can be a difficult task. Push them too much and they resist. Leave them to their own devices and they find something more interesting to do. But according to research recently published in the journal Psychological Science, preschool children have a Goldilocks learning zone: they will find something interesting if they have just enough information to spur their curiosity, but not so much information that the subject becomes boring. So, for parents of curious kids, the amount of knowledge and uncertainty they offer needs to be just right in order for their kids to pursue more information about it.

