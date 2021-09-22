Salt Bae Has Nothing On The Latest From Pineapple Collaborative
Founded in 2015 by Ariel Pasternak, Raisa Aziz, Atara Bernstein, Jordan Miller, Maddie Morales, and Ann Yang, the Pineapple Collaborative was their way to build a brand that fostered community in a more welcoming way than they’d experienced while highlighting women in food. From its Washington, DC beginnings, the Pineapple Collaborative has expanded into other cities and a line of pantry items, including olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Today they have announced the addition of another kitchen staple, salt.thedieline.com
