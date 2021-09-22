STEFFENS COLUMN: Cottage cheese with veggie stars in colorful savory salad
Cottage cheese is making a comeback in the American diet and for good reason. If you check the carton nutrition label, you will see it has 28 grams of protein per cup of low-fat cottage cheese. It is also low in calories, with 163 calories per one-cup serving and high in calcium, which is important for the health of teeth and bones. Lactose free cottage cheese is available for people who are lactose intolerant. Cottage cheese is high in sodium so should be eaten in smaller servings for persons on a low-sodium diet.
