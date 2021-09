PEMBROKE, N.C. – Fairmont State picked up its first win of the season in a thrilling 30-27 defeat over UNC Pembroke Saturday afternoon. The Braves held a four-point lead over the Falcons going into the second half, but freshman Joshawn Lewis scored a touchdown on a 77-yard pass from redshirt freshman Connor Neal in the third quarter to set Fairmont State on the path toward redemption. Freshman Jeremiah Taylor kept the momentum going, scoring on a 22-yard pass from Neal to give Fairmont State a three-point advantage. UNC Pembroke's Tyshawn Carter answered with a touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Josh Jones to put the Braves back in control heading into the fourth quarter.

PEMBROKE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO