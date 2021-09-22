CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

The Physical Relevance of the Fiducial Cell in Loop Quantum Cosmology

By Fabio M. Mele, Johannes Münch
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

A common way to avoid divergent integrals in homogeneous spatially non-compact gravitational systems, as e.g. cosmology, is to introduce a fiducial cell by cutting-off the spatial slice at a finite region $V_o$. This is usually considered as an auxiliary integral regulator to be removed after performing computations by sending it to infinity. In this paper, we analyse the dependence of the classical and quantum theory of homogeneous, isotropic and spatially flat cosmology on this fiducial cell. We show that each fixed $V_o$ regularisation leads to a different canonically independent theory. At the classical level, the dynamics of observables is not affected by the regularisation choice on-shell. For the quantum theory, however, this leads to a family of regulator dependent quantum representations labelled by $V_o$ and the limit $V_o\to\infty$ becomes then more subtle. First, we construct a novel isomorphism between different $V_o$-regularisations, which allows us to identify states in the different $V_o$-labelled Hilbert spaces to ensure equivalent dynamics for any value of the regulator. The $V_o \rightarrow \infty$ limit would then correspond to choosing a state for which the volume assigned to the fiducial cell becomes infinite. As second main result of our analysis, by looking at observables respectively smeared over the fiducial cell $V_o$ and subregions $V$, we find that quantum fluctuations of the latter explicitly depend on the size of the fiducial cell. Physically relevant fluctuations for a finite region, as e.g. in the early time regime, would then be unreasonably suppressed in the limit where the volume of the fiducial cell becomes infinite. Our results suggest that the fiducial cell is not playing the role of a mere regularisation but is physically relevant at the quantum level and complement previous statements in the literature based on different arguments.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Analytic exposition of the graviton modes in fractional quantum Hall effects and its physical implications

Neutral excitations in a fractional quantum Hall droplet define the incompressibility gap of the topological phase. In this work, we derived a set of analytical results for the energy gap of the graviton modes with two-body and three-body Hamiltonians in both the long-wavelength and thermodynamic limit. These allow us to construct model Hamiltonians for the graviton modes in different FQH phases, and to elucidate a hierarchical structure of conformal Hilbert spaces (nullspaces of model Hamiltonians) with respect to the graviton modes and their corresponding ground states. Using the analytical tools developed, we perform numerical analysis with a particular focus on the Laughlin $\nu = 1/5$ and the Gaffnian $\nu = 2/5$ phases. Our calculation shows that for gapped phases, low-lying neutral excitations can undergo a "phase transition" even when the ground state is invariant. We discuss the compressibility of the Gaffnian phase, the possibility of multiple graviton modes, and the transition from the graviton modes to the "hollow-core" modes, as well as their experimental consequences.
PHYSICS
wustl.edu

Yang leads $1.8M quantum physics research project

A team led by physicists at Washington University in St. Louis received a four-year $1.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation for a collaborative project to identify new quantum materials, which could lead to technological innovations. The research is titled “Accelerated Discovery of Artificial Multiferroics with Enhanced Magnetoelectric Coupling.”...
PHYSICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
arxiv.org

The Logic of Quantum Programs

We present a logical calculus for reasoning about information flow in quantum programs. In particular we introduce a dynamic logic that is capable of dealing with quantum measurements, unitary evolutions and entanglements in compound quantum systems. We give a syntax and a relational semantics in which we abstract away from phases and probabilities. We present a sound proof system for this logic, and we show how to characterize by logical means various forms of entanglement (e.g. the Bell states) and various linear operators. As an example we sketch an analysis of the teleportation protocol.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:The Relational Interpretation of Quantum Physics

Abstract: The relational interpretation (or RQM, for Relational Quantum Mechanics) solves the measurement problem by considering an ontology of sparse relative facts. Facts are realized in interactions between any two physical systems and are relative to these systems. RQM's technical core is the realisation that quantum transition amplitudes determine physical probabilities only when their arguments are facts relative to the same system. The relativity of facts can be neglected in the approximation where decoherence hides interference, thus making facts approximately stable.
PHYSICS
APS Physics

A Scalable Code for Reducing Quantum Errors

A new scheme could offer a technologically viable solution for remedying computational errors in near-term quantum devices. If quantum computers are to be useful in the near-term, they will require methods for remedying computational mistakes that arise from imperfect hardware. However, most error correction schemes are too computationally costly to implement on existing machines, as they require encoding a single bit of quantum information into thousands of physical qubits. The complexity of these schemes is prohibitive for existing and near-term quantum computers. In new work, Bálint Koczor of the University of Oxford, UK, presents a method for side-stepping error correction by reducing errors in the first place [1]. The new method should offer better scaling to larger devices than existing error correction codes.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Interplay Between Magnetic Force and Gravity in Massive Star Formation

The magnetic field is part of one of the four fundamental forces in nature. It plays a vital role in everyday life, from producing electricity in hydroelectric power plants to diagnosing diseases in medicine. Historically, the Earth’s magnetic field served as a compass for travelers before modern technology was available. Crucially for life, the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield protecting us from charged particles emanating from the Sun, which are accelerated by the Sun’s magnetic field. Removing this shield would very likely extinguish life on Earth. So it may not be a surprise that magnetic fields also play an outstanding role far away from us, outside the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Theory#Quantum Dynamics#Quantum Cosmology
arxiv.org

Analysing (cosmological) singularity avoidance in loop quantum gravity using U$(1)^3$ coherent states and Kummer's functions

Using a new procedure based on Kummer's Confluent Hypergeometric Functions, we investigate the question of singularity avoidance in loop quantum gravity (LQG) in the context of U$(1)^3$ complexifier coherent states and compare obtained results with already existing ones. Our analysis focuses on the dynamical operators, denoted by q(r), whose products are the analogue of the inverse scale factor in LQG and also play a pivotal role for other dynamical operators such as matter Hamiltonians or the Hamiltonian constraint. For graphs of cubic topology and linear powers in q(r), we obtain the correct classical limit and demonstrate how higher order corrections can be computed with this method. This extends already existing techniques in the way how the involved fractional powers are handled. We also extend already existing formalisms to graphs with higher-valent vertices. For generic graphs and products of q(r), using estimates becomes inevitable and we investigate upper bounds for these semiclassical expectation values. Compared to existing results, our method allows to keep fractional powers involved in q(r) throughout the computations, which have been estimated by integer powers elsewhere. Similar to former results, we find a non-zero upper bound for the inverse scale factor at the initial singularity. Additionally, our findings provide some insights into properties and related implications of the results that arise when using estimates and can be used to look for improved estimates.
PHYSICS
Newswise

A gem of a lab will design next-generation diamond sensors, bringing the world of quantum physics into the light

Newswise — The novel design for a next-generation diamond sensor with capabilities that range from producing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of single molecules to detecting slight anomalies in the Earth’s magnetic field to guide aircraft that lack access to global positioning systems (GPS) will be developed by a collaboration of scientists led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).
ENGINEERING
LiveScience

Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

Researchers working in partnership with Google may have just used the tech giant's quantum computer to create a completely new phase of matter — a time crystal. With the ability to forever cycle between two states without ever losing energy, time crystals dodge one of the most important laws of physics — the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the disorder, or entropy, of an isolated system must always increase. These bizarre time crystals remain stable, resisting any dissolution into randomness, despite existing in a constant state of flux.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Global dynamics and evolution for the Szekeres system with nonzero cosmological constant term

Andronikos Paliathanasis (DUT, Durban and Chile Austral U., Valdivia), Genly Leon (Catolica del Norte U.) The Szekeres system with cosmological constant term describes the evolution of the kinematic quantities for Einstein field equations in $\mathbb{R}^4$. In this study, we investigate the behavior of trajectories in the presence of cosmological constant. It has been shown that the Szekeres system is a Hamiltonian dynamical system. It admits at least two conservation laws, $h$ and $I_{0}$ which indicate the integrability of the Hamiltonian system. We solve the Hamilton-Jacobi equation, and we reduce the Szekeres system from $\mathbb{R}^4$ to an equivalent system defined in $\mathbb{R}^2$. Global dynamics are studied where we find that there exists an attractor in the finite regime only for positive valued cosmological constant and $I_0<2.08$. Otherwise, trajectories reach infinity. For $I_ {0}>0$ the origin of trajectories in $\mathbb{R}^2$ is also at infinity. Finally, we investigate the evolution of physical properties by using dimensionless variables different from that of Hubble-normalization conducing to a dynamical system in $\mathbb{R}^5$. We see that the attractor at the finite regime in $\mathbb{R}^5$ is related with the de Sitter universe for a positive cosmological constant.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
uiowa.edu

Physics & Astronomy Colloquium - Professor Ravi Uppu; Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Iowa "Deterministic Emitter-Photon Interfaces for Quantum Technologies"

Title: Deterministic Emitter-Photon Interfaces for Quantum Technologies. Abstract: Photons are essential for transmitting quantum information given the ease with which we can generate, manipulate, and detect them. While several physical systems such as atoms, ions, and quantum dots were explored as candidate photon sources over the past few decades, none could achieve the steep performance metrics necessary for quantum advantage demonstrations. A simple reason behind the shortcoming being inefficiency, i.e., the ease at which one could lose a photon. I will discuss our two-pronged approach in overcoming this challenge, which involved creating 1) an efficient emitter using a semiconductor quantum dot and 2) a deterministic emitter-photon interface through nanofabricating photonic structures. I will illustrate how our photon source enables transformative capabilities in photonic quantum simulation. I will end the talk with a discussion about the prospects for our deterministic emitter-photon interface in applications such as multiqubit entanglement and photonic quantum computing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intrinsically disordered protein biosensor tracks the physical-chemical effects of osmotic stress on cells

Cell homeostasis is perturbed when dramatic shifts in the external environment cause the physical-chemical properties inside the cell to change. Experimental approaches for dynamically monitoring these intracellular effects are currently lacking. Here, we leverage the environmental sensitivity and structural plasticity of intrinsically disordered protein regions (IDRs) to develop a FRET biosensor capable of monitoring rapid intracellular changes caused by osmotic stress. The biosensor, named SED1, utilizes the Arabidopsis intrinsically disordered AtLEA4-5 protein expressed in plants under water deficit. Computational modeling and in vitro studies reveal that SED1 is highly sensitive to macromolecular crowding. SED1 exhibits large and near-linear osmolarity-dependent changes in FRET inside living bacteria, yeast, plant, and human cells, demonstrating the broad utility of this tool for studying water-associated stress. This study demonstrates the remarkable ability of IDRs to sense the cellular environment across the tree of life and provides a blueprint for their use as environmentally-responsive molecular tools.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Light bending by the cosmological constant

We revisit the question of whether the cosmological constant $\Lambda$ affects the cosmological gravitational bending of light, by numerical integration of the geodesic equations for a Swiss cheese model consisting of a point mass and a compensated vacuole, in a Friedmann-Robertson-Walker background. We find that there is virtually no dependence of the light bending on the cosmological constant that is not already accounted for in the angular diameter distances of the standard lensing equations, plus small modifications that arise because the bending is restricted to a finite region covered by the hole. The residual $\Lambda$ dependence for a $10^{13}\,M_{\odot}$ lens is at the level of 1 part in $10^7$, and even this might be accounted for by small changes in the hole size evolution as the photon crosses. We therefore conclude that there is no need for modification of the standard cosmological lensing equations in the presence of a cosmological constant.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Water and Quantum Magnets Share Critical Physics – May Have Consequences for Quantum Computing

Water can freeze from liquid to solid ice or boil into a gas. In the kitchen these “phase transitions” aren’t smooth, but their discontinuous nature is smoothed out at high pressure. An international team of physicists led by EPFL has now discovered the same behavior in certain quantum magnets, which may have consequences for the technology of qubits.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Title:Shock Physics in Warm Dense Matter--a quantum hydrodynamics perspective

Authors:F. Graziani, Z. Moldabekov, B. Olson, M. Bonitz. Abstract: Warm dense matter (WDM)--an exotic, highly compressed state of matter between solid and plasma phases is of high current interest, in particular for astrophysics and inertial confinement fusion. For the latter, in particular the propagation of compression shocks is crucial. The main unknown in the shock propagation in WDM is the behavior of the electrons since they are governed by correlations, quantum and spin effects that need to be accounted for simultaneously. Here we describe the shock dynamics of the warm dense electron gas using a quantum hydrodynamic model. From the numerical hydrodynamic simulations we observe that the quantum Bohm pressure induces shear force which weakens the formation and strength of the shock. This is confirmed by the theoretical analysis of the early stage of the shock formation. Our theoretical and numerical analysis allows us to identify characteristic dimensionless shock propagation parameters at which the effect of the Bohm force is important.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Lego: Building Quantum Error Correction Codes from Tensor Networks

We introduce a flexible and graphically intuitive framework that constructs complex quantum error correction codes from simple codes or states, generalizing code concatenation. More specifically, we represent the complex code constructions as tensor networks built from the tensors of simple codes or states in a modular fashion. Using a set of local moves known as operator pushing, one can derive properties of the more complex codes, such as transversal non-Clifford gates, by tracing the flow of operators in the network. The framework endows a network geometry to any code it builds and is valid for constructing stabilizer codes as well as non-stabilizer codes over qubits and qudits. For a contractible tensor network, the sequence of contractions also constructs a decoding/encoding circuit. To highlight the framework's range of capabilities and to provide a tutorial, we lay out some examples where we glue together simple stabilizer codes to construct non-trivial codes. These examples include the toric code and its variants, a holographic code with transversal non-Clifford operators, a 3d stabilizer code, and other stabilizer codes with interesting properties. Surprisingly, we find that the surface code is equivalent to the 2d Bacon-Shor code after "dualizing" its tensor network encoding map.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

From no causal loop to absoluteness of cause: discarding the quantum NOT logic

The principle of `absoluteness of cause' (AC) assumes the cause-effect relation to be observer independent and is a stronger assertion than just prohibiting occurrence of any causal loop. Here, we study implication of this stronger principle to derive a fundamental no-go result in quantum world. AC principle restrains the `time order' of two spacelike separated events to be a potential cause of another event in their common future, and in turn negates existence of a quantum device that transforms an arbitrary pure state to its orthogonal one. The present {\it no-go} result is quite general as its domain of applicability stretches out from the standard linear quantum theory to any of its generalizations allowing deterministic or stochastic nonlinear evolution. We also analyze different possibilities of violating the AC principle in generalized probability theory framework. A strong form of violation enables instantaneous signalling, whereas a weak form of violation forbids the theory to be locally tomographic. On the other hand, impossibility of an intermediate violation suffices to discard the universal quantum NOT logic.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cosmology of an Axion-Like Majoron

We propose a singlet majoron model that defines an inverse seesaw mechanism in the $\nu$ sector. The majoron $\phi$ has a mass $m_\phi\approx 0.5$ eV and a coupling to the $\tau$ lepton similar to the one to neutrinos. In the early universe it is initially in thermal equilibrium, then it decouples at $T\approx 500$ GeV and contributes with just $\Delta N_{\rm eff}=0.026$ during BBN. At $T=26$ keV (final stages of BBN) a primordial magnetic field induces resonant $\gamma \leftrightarrow \phi$ oscillations that transfer $6\%$ of the photon energy into majorons, implying $\Delta N_{\rm eff}=0.55$ and a $4\%$ increase in the baryon to photon ratio. At $T\approx m_\phi$ the majoron enters in thermal contact with the heaviest neutrino and it finally decays into $\nu \bar \nu$ pairs near recombination, setting $\Delta N_{\rm eff}=0.85$. This boost in the expansion rate at later times solves the Hubble tension, while the neutrino--majoron interactions suppress the $\nu$ free streaming and make the model consistent with large scale structure observations. Its lifetime and the fact that it decays into neutrinos instead of photons lets this axion-like majoron avoid the strong bounds that affect other axion-like particles of similar mass and coupling to photons.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy