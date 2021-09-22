CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Browne | Former USC, PITT QB, now College Football Analyst

By Mike Leon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer USC and Pittsburgh quarterback, now college football analyst Max Browne joins host Mike Leon for this episode of ‘Check The Stats’ taking a closer look at how stats have influenced his career both on-and-off the field. They talk about what stats he used as a player to prepare himself for a game, in particular the time he came up against Nick Saban’s Alabama side, and also how he aims to paint a picture for his audiences now behind the microphone.

