Retarded potentials and radiation in odd dimensions

By D. V. Gal'tsov, M. Khlopunov
 6 days ago

Free massless fields of any spin in flat D-dimensional spacetime propagate at the speed of light. But the retarded fields produced by the corresponding point-like moving sources share this property only for even D. Since the Green's functions of the d'Alembert equation are localized on the light cone in even-dimensional spacetime, but not in odd dimensions, extraction of the emitted part of the retarded field in odd D requires some care. We consider the wave equations for spins 0, 1, and 2 in five-dimensional spacetime and analyze the fall-off conditions for the retarded fields at large distances. It is shown that the farthest part of the field contains a component propagating at the speed of light, while the non-derivative terms propagate with all velocities up to that of light. The generated radiation will contain a radiation tail corresponding to the complete prehistory of the source's motion preceding the retarded moment of time. We also demonstrate that dividing the Green's function into a part localized on the light cone and another part that is not zero inside the light cone gives separately the divergent terms in the Coulomb field of a point source. Their sum, however, is finite and corresponds to the usual power-law behaviour.

Related
arxiv.org

Radiation Emission In Strong Electromagnetic Fields

We investigate the capability of the Non-Linear Compton model, the Local Constant Field Approximation and the semi classical radiation integrals (BCK) used in Strong Field Quantum Electrodynamics to simulate the radiation emitted from relativistic particles moving in strong plane wave-like electromagnetic fields. We show that the applicability of the Local Constant Field Approximation model is solely determined by the classical intensity parameter $\eta$. When $\eta > 4$, discrepancies between the Local Constant Field approximation and the other two models are found in the peak in the radiation spectrum and increases for lower photon energies. For lower values of $\eta$, the Non-Linear Compton model and the BCK model start showing distinct features in the spectrum which are not captured by the Local Constant Field Approximation. For all simulations in this paper, agreement between the Non-Linear Compton model and the BCK model is found. The Non-Linear Compton model, when using a plane wave with a varying amplitude, is also shown to be credible for all values of $\eta > 1$, even for a short (10 fs) laser pulse. An estimate of the suitability of these models can be determined from the formation length, by checking whether the field strength or the plane wave amplitude changes within the formation length. We will show that the formation length can be used as an extremely powerful tool to determine which radiation model to employ and how to implement it.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Interferometry of black holes with Hawking radiation

We investigate wave optical imaging of black holes with Hawking radiation. The spatial correlation function of Hawking radiation is expressed in terms of transmission and reflection coefficients for scalar wave modes and evaluated by taking summation over angular qunatum numbers numerically for the Unruh-Hawking state of the Kerr-de Sitter black hole. Then wave optical images of evaporating black hole are obtained by Fourier transformation of the spatial correlation function. For short wavelength, the image of the black hole with the outgoing mode of the Unruh-Hawking state looks like a star with its surface is given by the photon sphere. It is found that interference between incoming modes from the cosmological horizon and reflected modes due to scattering of the black hole can enhance brightness of images in the vicinity of the photon sphere. For long wavelenth, whole field of view becomes bright and emission region of Hawking radiation cannot be identifed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Neutrino Fast Flavor Instability in Three Dimensions

Neutrino flavor instabilities have the potential to shuffle neutrinos between electron, mu, and tau flavor states, modifying the core-collapse supernova mechanism and the heavy elements ejected from neutron star mergers. Analytic methods indicate the presence of so-called fast flavor transformation instabilities, and numerical simulations can be used to probe the nonlinear evolution of the neutrinos. Simulations of the fast flavor instability to date have been performed assuming imposed symmetries. We perform simulations of the fast flavor instability that include all three spatial dimensions and all relevant momentum dimensions in order to probe the validity of these approximations. If the fastest growing mode has a wavenumber along a direction of imposed symmetry, the instability can be suppressed. The late-time equilibrium distribution of flavor, however, seems to be little affected by the number of spatial dimensions. This is a promising hint that the results of lower-dimensionality simulations to date have predictions that are robust against their the number of spatial dimensions, though simulations of a wider variety of neutrino distributions need to be carried out to support this claim more generally.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Approximation of Curve-based Sleeve Functions in High Dimensions

Sleeve functions are generalizations of the well-established ridge functions that play a major role in the theory of partial differential equation, medical imaging, statistics, and neural networks. Where ridge functions are non-linear, univariate functions of the distance to hyperplanes, sleeve functions are based on the squared distance to lower-dimensional manifolds. The present work is a first step to study general sleeve functions by starting with sleeve functions based on finite-length curves. To capture these curve-based sleeve functions, we propose and study a two-step method, where first the outer univariate function - the profile - is recovered, and second the underlying curve is represented by a polygonal chain. Introducing a concept of well-separation, we ensure that the proposed method always terminates and approximate the true sleeve function with a certain quality. Investigating the local geometry, we study an inexact version of our method and show its success under certain conditions.
SCIENCE
NASA

Apollo Moon Soil Radiation Experiment

When a stream of charged particles known as the solar wind careens into the Moon’s surface at nearly 280 miles per second (450 kilometers per second), it enriches the Moon’s surface in ingredients that could make water. In the experiment shown in this video, planetary scientists from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center test how this process works and the chemical signatures it leaves behind.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multiple Hierarchies from a Warped Extra Dimension

Theories beyond the Standard Model often contain mass scales hierarchically different from the electroweak scale and the Planck scale. It has been shown that such hierarchical mass scales can be realized as typical energy scales of multiple 3-branes in a 5D warped spacetime. We present a mechanism for stabilizing the intervals between the multiple 3-branes in the warped extra dimension, by introducing a single 5D scalar field with brane-localized potentials. We discuss the radion stabilization by solving the Einstein equation and the scalar field equation of motion so that a backreaction effect on the geometry due to the presence of the scalar field is taken into account. Perturbations from the background configuration are then considered with proper identification of multiple radion degrees of freedom. By solving their equations of motion, we compute the mass spectrum of the radion-scalar field system and the radion couplings to brane-localized matter fields, which are found to be suppressed by typical energy scales and radion profiles at the branes. We also compute the mass spectrum of Kaluza-Klein gravitons and their profiles in the extra dimension. Some applications of the setup are briefly described. Our analysis provides a solid ground to build 5D warped extra dimension models with multiple 3-branes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ultra diffuse galaxies in the MATLAS low-to-moderate density fields

Francine R. Marleau, Rebecca Habas, Melina Poulain, Pierre-Alain Duc, Oliver Mueller, Sungsoon Lim, Patrick R. Durrell, Ruben Sanchez-Janssen, Sanjaya Paudel, Syeda Lammim Ahad, Abhishek Chougule, Michal Bilek, Jeremy Fensch. Recent advances in deep dedicated imaging surveys over the past decade have uncovered a surprisingly large number of extremely faint low...
ASTRONOMY
Physics
arxiv.org

Unconventional Superconductivity from Fermi Surface Fluctuations in Strongly Correlated Metals

In quantum materials, electrons that have strong correlations tend to localize, leading to quantum spins as the building blocks for low-energy physics. When strongly correlated electrons coexist with more weakly-correlated conduction electrons, multiple channels of effective interactions develop and compete with each other. The competition creates quantum fluctuations having a large spectral weight, with the associated entropies reaching significant fractions of $R\ln 2$ per electron. Advancing a framework to understand how the fluctuating local moments influence unconventional superconductivity is both pressing and challenging. Here we do so in the exemplary setting of heavy-fermion metals, where the amplified quantum fluctuations manifest in the form of Kondo destruction and large-to-small Fermi-surface fluctuations. These fluctuations lead to unconventional superconductivity whose transition temperature is exceptionally high relative to the effective Fermi temperature, reaching several percent of the Kondo temperature scale. Our results provide a natural understanding of the enigmatic superconductivity in a host of heavy-fermion metals. Moreover, the qualitative physics underlying our findings and their implications for the formation of unconventional superconductivity apply to a variety of highly correlated metals with strong Fermi surface fluctuations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Surface Reduction State Determines Stabilization and Incorporation of Rh on α-Fe2O3(1-102)

Florian Kraushofer, Nikolaus Resch, Moritz Eder, Ali Rafsanjani-Abbasi, Sarah Tobisch, Zdenek Jakub, Giada Franceschi, Michele Riva, Matthias Meier, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Gareth S. Parkinson. Iron oxides (FeOx) are among the most common support materials utilized in single atom catalysis. The support is nominally Fe2O3, but strongly reductive treatments are...
CHEMISTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Free Surface in 2D Potential Flow: Singularities, Invariants and Virtual Fluid

We study a 2D potential flow of an ideal fluid with a free surface with decaying conditions at infinity. By using the conformal variables approach, we study a particular solution of Euler equations having a pair of square--root branch points in the conformal plane, and find that the analytic continuation of the fluid complex potential and conformal map define a flow in the entire complex plane, excluding a vertical cut between the branch points. The expanded domain is called the ``virtual'' fluid, and it contains a vortex sheet whose dynamics is equivalent to the equations of motion posed at the free surface. The equations of fluid motion are analytically continued to both sides of the vertical branch cut (the vortex sheet), and additional time--invariants associated with the topology of conformal plane and Kelvin's theorem for virtual fluid are discovered. We called them ``winding'' and virtual circulation. This result can be generalized to a system of many cuts connecting many branch points, and resulting in a pair of invariants for each pair of branch points. We develop an asymptotic theory that shows how a solution originating from a single vertical cut forms a singularity at the free surface in infinite time, the rate of singularity approach is double-exponential, and supercedes the previous result of the short branch cut theory with finite time singularity formation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analysis of Proton Bunch Parameters in the AWAKE Experiment

V. Hafych, A. Caldwell, R. Agnello, C.C. Ahdida, M. Aladi, M.C. Amoedo Goncalves, Y. Andrebe, O. Apsimon, R. Apsimon, A.-M. Bachmann, M.A. Baistrukov, F. Batsch, M. Bergamaschi, P. Blanchard, P.N. Burrows, B. Buttenschön, J. Chappell, E. Chevallay, M. Chung, D.A. Cooke, H. Damerau, C. Davut, G. Demeter, A. Dexter, S. Doebert, J. Farmer, A. Fasoli, V.N. Fedosseev, R. Fiorito, R.A. Fonseca, I. Furno, S. Gessner, A.A. Gorn, E. Granados, M. Granetzny, T. Graubner, O. Grulke, E. Gschwendtner, E.D. Guran, J.R. Henderson, M. Hüther, M.Á. Kedves, V. Khudyakov, S.-Y. Kim, F. Kraus, M. Krupa, T. Lefevre, L. Liang, N. Lopes, K.V. Lotov, S. Mazzoni, D. Medina Godoy, J.T. Moody, K. Moon, P.I. Morales Guzmán, M. Moreira, T. Nechaeva, E. Nowak, C. Pakuza, H. Panuganti, A. Pardons, A. Perera, J. Pucek, A. Pukhov, B. Ráczkevi, R.L. Ramjiawan, S. Rey, O. Schmitz, E. Senes, L.O. Silva, C. Stollberg, A. Sublet, A. Topaloudis, N. Torrado, P.V. Tuev, M. Turner, F. Velotti, L. Verra, J. Vieira, H. Vincke, C.P. Welsch, M. Wendt, M. Wing, J. Wolfenden, B. Woolley, G. Xia, M. Zepp, G. Zevi Della Porta (the AWAKE Collaboration)
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Laser-induced thermal source for cold atoms

We demonstrate a simple and compact approach to laser cool and trap atoms based on laser ablation of a pure solid granule. A rapid thermalisation of the granule leads to a fast recovery of the ultra-high vacuum condition required for a long trapping lifetime of the cold gas. We give a proof-of-concept of the technique, performing a magneto-optical trap on the 461 nm $^1S_0\rightarrow^1P_1$ transition of strontium. We get up to 3.5 million of cold strontium-88 atoms with a trapping lifetime of more than 4 s. The lifetime is limited by the pressure of the strontium-free residual background vapour. We also implement an original configuration of permanent magnets to create the quadruple magnetic field of the magneto-optical trap. This laser ablation technique can be generalized to other atomic elements such as transition metals and lanthanide atoms, and shows a strong potential for applications in quantum technologies ranging from quantum computing to precision measurements such as outdoor inertial sensing.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Interplay Between Magnetic Force and Gravity in Massive Star Formation

The magnetic field is part of one of the four fundamental forces in nature. It plays a vital role in everyday life, from producing electricity in hydroelectric power plants to diagnosing diseases in medicine. Historically, the Earth’s magnetic field served as a compass for travelers before modern technology was available. Crucially for life, the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield protecting us from charged particles emanating from the Sun, which are accelerated by the Sun’s magnetic field. Removing this shield would very likely extinguish life on Earth. So it may not be a surprise that magnetic fields also play an outstanding role far away from us, outside the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Breakdown of the Large Deviation Principle in an Integrable Magnet

We investigate typical and rare dynamical fluctuations of transferred magnetization in the one-dimensional lattice Landau--Lifshitz magnet with uniaxial anisotropy, representing an emblematic model of interacting spins. We demonstrate that the structure of fluctuations in thermal equilibrium depends radically on the characteristic dynamical scale. In the ballistic regime, typical fluctuations are found to follow a normal distribution, with atypical fluctuations satisfying the large-deviation principle. In stark contrast, on the diffusive and superdiffusive timescales, relevant respectively for the easy-axis and isotropic magnet at vanishing total magnetization, typical fluctuations are no longer Gaussian as a consequence of strong violation of the large-deviation principle. The observed anomalous features disappear upon breaking integrability, suggesting that the breakdown of the large-deviation principle is intimately tied to the presence of soliton modes.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Disordered grids in the third dimension

Grid cells produce exceptionally regular firing patterns as animals navigate in 2D spaces. Two new studies show that in flying and climbing animals, the activity patterns of these cells in 3D space are irregular. These results reveal an unexpected way in which the brain represents spatial location. Perception of space...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ni modified Fe3O4(001) surface as a simple model system for understanding the Oxygen Evolution Reaction

Francesca Mirabella, Matthias Muellner, Thomas Touzalin, Michele Riva, Zdenek Jakub, Florian Kraushofer, Michael Schmid, Marc T.M. Koper, Gareth S. Parkinson, Ulrike Diebold. Electrochemical water splitting is an environmentally friendly technology to store renewable energy in the form of chemical fuels. Among the earth-abundant first-row transition metal-based catalysts, mixed Ni-Fe oxides have shown promising performance for effective and low-cost catalysis of the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) in alkaline media, but the synergistic roles of Fe and Ni cations in the OER mechanism remain unclear. In this work, we report how addition of Ni changes the reactivity of a model iron oxide catalyst, based on Ni deposited on and incorporated in a magnetite Fe3O4 (001) single crystal, using a combination of surface science techniques in ultra-high-vacuum such as low energy electron diffraction (LEED), x-rays photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), low energy ion scattering (LEIS), and scanning tunneling microscopy (STM), as well as atomic force microscopy (AFM) in air, and electrochemical methods such cyclic voltammetry (CV) and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) in alkaline media. A significant improvement in the OER activity is observed when the top surface presents an Fe:Ni composition ratio in the range 20-40%, which is in good agreement with what has been observed for powder catalysts. Furthermore, a decrease in the OER overpotential is observed following surface aging in electrolyte for three days. At higher Ni load, AFM shows the growth of a new phase attributed to an (oxy)-hydroxide phase which, according to CV measurements, does not seem to correlate with the surface activity towards OER. EIS suggests that the OER precursor species observed on the clean and Ni-modified surfaces are similar and Fe-centered, but form at lower overpotentials when the surface Fe:Ni ratio is optimized.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Reflection of a dust acoustic solitary wave in a dusty plasma

We report the first experimental observations of the reflection of a dust acoustic solitary wave from a potential barrier in a dusty plasma medium. The experiments have been carried out in an inverted $\Pi$-shaped Dusty Plasma Experimental (DPEx) device in a DC glow discharge plasma environment. The dust acoustic solitary wave is excited by modulating the plasma with a short negative Gaussian pulse that is superimposed over the discharge voltage. The solitary wave structure is seen to move towards a potential barrier, created by the sheath around a biased wire, and turn back after reflecting off the barrier. The amplitude, width, and velocity of the soliton are recorded as a function of time. The experiment is repeated for different strengths of the potential barrier and for different initial amplitudes of the solitary wave. It is found that the distance of the closest approach of the solitary wave to the centre of the barrier increases with the increase of the strength of the potential barrier and with the decrease of the initial wave amplitude. An emissive probe is used to measure the sheath potential and its thickness by measuring the plasma potential profile in the axial direction over a range of resistances connected to the biased wire. A modified Korteweg de Vries equation is derived and numerically solved to qualitatively understand the experimental findings.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS

