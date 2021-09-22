Retarded potentials and radiation in odd dimensions

We investigate the capability of the Non-Linear Compton model, the Local Constant Field Approximation and the semi classical radiation integrals (BCK) used in Strong Field Quantum Electrodynamics to simulate the radiation emitted from relativistic particles moving in strong plane wave-like electromagnetic fields. We show that the applicability of the Local Constant Field Approximation model is solely determined by the classical intensity parameter $\eta$. When $\eta > 4$, discrepancies between the Local Constant Field approximation and the other two models are found in the peak in the radiation spectrum and increases for lower photon energies. For lower values of $\eta$, the Non-Linear Compton model and the BCK model start showing distinct features in the spectrum which are not captured by the Local Constant Field Approximation. For all simulations in this paper, agreement between the Non-Linear Compton model and the BCK model is found. The Non-Linear Compton model, when using a plane wave with a varying amplitude, is also shown to be credible for all values of $\eta > 1$, even for a short (10 fs) laser pulse. An estimate of the suitability of these models can be determined from the formation length, by checking whether the field strength or the plane wave amplitude changes within the formation length. We will show that the formation length can be used as an extremely powerful tool to determine which radiation model to employ and how to implement it.

