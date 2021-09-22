CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Spin precession of binary neutron stars with magnetic dipole moments

By Balázs Mikóczi
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Spin precession equations including the spin-orbit (SO), spin-spin (SS), quadrupole-monopole (QM) and magnetic dipole-magnetic dipole (DD) leading-order interactions are derived for compact binary systems in order to investigate the DD contribution in the orbit-averaged spin precession equations for binary neutron star systems neglecting the gravitational radiation-reaction effect. It is known that the magnitudes of spins are not conserved quantities due to the DD interaction. We give a simple analytical description for the pure DD interaction making the magnitudes of spins almost constant by neglecting the SO, SS and QM contributions. We also demonstrate the evolutions of the relative angles of spins and magnetic dipoles with the help of numeric simulations including all contributions (SO, SS, QM and DD) and introduce a dimensionless magnetic dipole parameter to characterize the strength of magnetic fields for some realistic neutron star binaries. We find that for realistic configurations the strong magnetic fields of neutron stars can modify the spin dynamics over long periods of time.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Dipole#Neutron Stars#Precession#The Spin#Ss
arxiv.org

Magnetic Compton profile in non-magnetic ferroelectrics

Magnetic Compton scattering is an established tool for probing magnetism in ferromagnetic or ferrimagnetic materials with a net spin polarization. Here we show that, counterintuitively, {\it non-magnetic} systems can also have a non-zero magnetic Compton profile, provided that space-inversion symmetry is broken. The magnetic Compton profile is antisymmetric in momentum and, if the inversion symmetry is broken by an electric-field switchable ferroelectric distortion, can be reversed using an electric field. We show that the underlying physics of the magnetic Compton profile and its electrical control are conveniently described in terms of $k$-space magnetoelectric multipoles, which are reciprocal to the real-space charge dipoles associated with the broken inversion symmetry. Using the prototypical ferroelectric lead titanate, PbTiO$_3$, as an example, we show that the ferroelectric polarization introduces a spin asymmetry in momentum space that corresponds to a pure $k$-space magnetoelectric toroidal moment. This in turn manifests in an antisymmetric magnetic Compton profile which can be reversed using an electric field. Our work suggests an experimental route to directly measuring and tuning hidden $k$-space magnetoelectric multipoles via their magnetic Compton profile.
PHYSICS
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals New Photos of Perseverance Rover Hard at Work on Mars

Last Thursday (September 23rd), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images that is showing the Perseverance Mars rover working hard on the surface of Mars. The rover, which landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021, is currently searching for signs of ancient microbial life. NASA shared...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Interplay Between Magnetic Force and Gravity in Massive Star Formation

The magnetic field is part of one of the four fundamental forces in nature. It plays a vital role in everyday life, from producing electricity in hydroelectric power plants to diagnosing diseases in medicine. Historically, the Earth’s magnetic field served as a compass for travelers before modern technology was available. Crucially for life, the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield protecting us from charged particles emanating from the Sun, which are accelerated by the Sun’s magnetic field. Removing this shield would very likely extinguish life on Earth. So it may not be a surprise that magnetic fields also play an outstanding role far away from us, outside the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Dipolar magnetic fields in binaries and gravitational waves

Adrien Bourgoin (1 and 2), Christophe Le Poncin-Lafitte (1), Stéphane Mathis (2), Marie-Christine Angonin (1) ((1) SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris, PSL Research University, CNRS, Sorbonne Universités, UPMC Univ. Paris 06, LNE, Paris, France, (2) Département d'Astrophysique-AIM, CEA/DRF/IRFU, CNRS/INSU, Université Paris-Saclay, Université de Paris, Gif-sur-Yvette, France) The LISA mission will observe...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A kilonova from an ultra-quick merger of a neutron star binary

Zhi-Ping Jin, Hao Zhou, Stefano Covino, Neng-Hui Liao, Xiang Li, Lei Lei, Paolo D'Avanzo, Yi-Zhong Fan, Da-Ming Wei. GRB 060505 was the first well-known nearby (at redshift 0.089) "hybrid" gamma-ray burst that has a duration longer than 2 seconds but without the association of a supernova down to very stringent limits. The prompt $\gamma-$ray flash lasting $\sim 4$ sec could consist of an intrinsic short burst and its tail emission, but the sizable temporal lag ($\sim 0.35$ sec) as well as the environment properties led to the widely-accepted classification of a long duration gamma-ray burst originated from the collapse of a massive star. Here for the $ first$ time we report the convincing evidence for a thermal-like optical radiation component in the spectral energy distribution of the early afterglow emission. In comparison to AT2017gfo, the thermal radiation is $\sim 2$ times brighter and the temperature is comparable at similar epochs. The optical decline is much quicker than that in X-rays, which is also at odds with the fireball afterglow model but quite natural for the presence of a blue kilonova. Our finding reveals a neutron star merger origin of the hybrid GRB 060505 and strongly supports the theoretical speculation that some binary neutron stars can merge ultra-quickly (within $\sim 1$ Myr) after their formation when the surrounding region is still highly star-forming and the metallicity remains low. Gravitational wave and electromagnetic jointed observations are expected to confirm such scenarios in the near future.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Diverse Magnetic Fields Revealed in Solar-Type Star-Forming Cores

Magnetic fields are ubiquitous throughout our Milky Way Galaxy and play a crucial role in all dynamics of interstellar medium. However, questions like how Solar-type stars form out of magnetized molecular clouds, whether the role of magnetic fields changes at various scales and densities of molecular clouds, and what factors can change the morphology of magnetic fields in low-mass dense cores still remain unclear.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Impact of Dynamical Tides on the Reconstruction of the Neutron Star Equation of State

Gravitational waves (GWs) from inspiralling neutron stars afford us a unique opportunity to infer the as-of-yet unknown equation of state of cold hadronic matter at supranuclear densities. The dominant matter effects are due to the star's response to their companion's tidal field, leaving a characteristic imprint in the emitted GW signal. This unique signature allows us to constrain the neutron star equation of state. At GW frequencies above $\gtrsim 800$Hz, however, subdominant tidal effects known as dynamical tides become important. In this letter, we demonstrate that neglecting dynamical tidal effects associated with the fundamental ($f$-) mode leads to large systematic biases in the measured tidal deformability of the stars and hence in the inferred neutron star equation of state. Importantly, we find that $f$-mode dynamical tides will already be relevant for Advanced LIGO's and Virgo's fifth observing run ($\sim 2025$) -- neglecting dynamical tides can lead to errors on the neutron radius of $\mathcal{O}(1{\rm km})$, with dramatic implications for the measurement of the equation of state. Our results demonstrate that the accurate modelling of subdominant tidal effects beyond the adiabatic limit will be crucial to perform accurate measurements of the neutron star equation of state in upcoming GW observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Mode-by-mode Relative Binning: Fast Likelihood Estimation for Gravitational Waveforms with Spin-Orbit Precession and Multiple Harmonics

Faster likelihood evaluation enhances the efficiency of gravitational wave signal analysis. We present Mode-by-mode Relative Binning (MRB), a new method designed for obtaining fast and accurate likelihoods for advanced waveform models that include spin-orbit precession effects and multiple radiation harmonics from compact binary coalescence. Leveraging the "twisting-up" procedure of constructing precessing waveform modes from non-precessing ones, the new method mitigates degrade of relative binning accuracy due to interference from superimposed modes. Additionally, we supplement algorithms for optimizing the choice of frequency bins specific to any given strain signal under analysis. Using the new method, we are able to evaluate the likelihood with up to an order of magnitude reduction in the number of waveform model calls per frequency compared to the previously used relative binning scheme, and achieve better likelihood accuracy than is sufficient for obtaining source parameter posterior distributions that are indistinguishable from the exact ones.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extreme black hole spin--orbit misalignment in X-ray binary MAXI J1820+070

Juri Poutanen, Alexandra Veledina, Andrei V. Berdyugin, Svetlana V. Berdyugina, Helen Jermak, Peter G. Jonker, Jari J.E. Kajava, Ilia A. Kosenkov, Vadim Kravtsov, Vilppu Piirola, Manisha Shrestha, Manuel A.P. Torres, Sergey S. Tsygankov. The observational appearance of black holes in X-ray binary systems depends on their masses, spins, accretion rate...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Short-term variations of surface magnetism and prominences of the young Sun-like star V530 Per

Aims: We investigate magnetic tracers in the photosphere and the chromosphere of the ultra-rapid rotator ($P\sim0.32d$) V530 Per, a cool member of the open cluster $\alpha$ Persei, to characterize the short-term variability of the magnetic activity and large-scale magnetic field of this prototypical young, rapidly rotating solar-like star. Methods: With time-resolved spectropolarimetric observations spread over four close-by nights, we reconstructed the brightness distribution and large-scale magnetic field geometry of V530 Per through Zeeman-Doppler imaging. Simultaneously, we estimated the short-term variability of the surface through latitudinal differential rotation. Using the same data set, we also mapped the spatial distribution of prominences through tomography of H$\alpha$ emission. Results: As in our previous study, a large dark spot occupies the polar region of V530 Per with smaller, dark, and bright spots at lower latitudes. The large-scale magnetic field is dominated by a toroidal, mostly axisymmetric component. The maximal radial field strength is equal to $\sim1$ kG. The surface differential rotation is consistent with a smooth Sun-like shear d$\Omega = 0.053 \pm 0.004$ rad.d$^{-1}$, close to the solar shear level. The prominence pattern displays a stable component that is confined close to the corotation radius. We also observe rapidly evolving H$\alpha$ emitting structures, over timescales ranging from minutes to days. The fast H$\alpha$ evolution was not linked to any detected photospheric changes in the spot or magnetic coverage.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Elucidating proximity magnetism through polarized neutron reflectometry and machine learning

Nina Andrejevic, Zhantao Chen, Thanh Nguyen, Leon Fan, Henry Heiberger, Valeria Lauter, Ling-Jie Zhou, Yi-Fan Zhao, Cui-Zu Chang, Alexander Grutter, Mingda Li. Polarized neutron reflectometry (PNR) is a powerful technique to interrogate the structures of multilayered magnetic materials with depth sensitivity and nanometer resolution. However, reflectometry profiles often inhabit a complicated objective function landscape using traditional fitting methods, posing a significant challenge to parameter retrieval. In this work, we develop a data-driven framework to recover the sample parameters from PNR data with minimal user intervention. We train a variational autoencoder to map reflectometry profiles with moderate experimental noise to an interpretable, low-dimensional space from which sample parameters can be extracted with high resolution. We apply our method to recover the scattering length density profiles of the topological insulator (TI)-ferromagnetic insulator heterostructure Bi$_2$Se$_3$/EuS, exhibiting proximity magnetism, in good agreement with the results of conventional fitting. We further analyze a more challenging PNR profile of the TI-antiferromagnet heterostructure (Bi,Sb)$_2$Te$_3$/Cr$_2$O$_3$, and identify possible interfacial proximity magnetism in this material. We anticipate the framework developed here can be applied to resolve hidden interfacial phenomena in a broad range of layered systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Formation of spinful dark excitons in Hubbard systems with magnetic superstructures

The possibility to form excitons in photoilluminated correlated materials is central from fundamental and application oriented perspectives. In this paper we show how the interplay of electron-electron interactions and a magnetic superstructure leads to the formation of a peculiar spinful dark exciton, which can be detected in ARPES-type experiments and optical measurements. We study this by using matrix product states (MPS) to compute the time evolution of single-particle spectral functions and of the optical conductivity following an electron-hole excitation in a class of one-dimensional correlated band-insulators, simulated by Hubbard models with on-site interactions and alternating local magnetic fields. An excitation in only one specific spin direction leads to an additional band in the gap region of the spectral function only in the spin direction unaffected by the excitation and to an additional peak in the optical conductivity. As both is formed only after the excitation, this is interpreted as a dark exciton, which shows only in one spin direction. Recombination of the excitation happens on much longer time scales than the ones amenable to MPS. We discuss implications for experimental studies in correlated insulator systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spin-Current Instability at a Magnetic Domain Wall in a Ferromagnetic Superfluid: a Generation Mechanism of Eccentric Fractional Skyrmions

Spinful superfluids of ultracold atoms are ideal for investigating the intrinsic properties of spin current and texture because they are realized in an isolated, nondissipative system free from impurities, dislocations, and thermal fluctuations. This study theoretically reveals the impact of spin current on a magnetic domain wall in spinful superfluids. An exact wall solution is obtained in the ferromagnetic phase of a spin-1 Bose--Einstein condensate with easy-axis anisotropy at zero temperature. The bosonic-quasiparticle mechanics analytically show that the spin current along the wall becomes unstable if the spin-current velocity exceeds the criteria, leading to complicated situations because of the competition between transverse magnons and ripplons. Our direct numerical simulation reveals that this system has a mechanism to generate an eccentric fractional skyrmion, which has a fractional topological charge, but its texture is not similar to that of a meron. This mechanism is in contrast to the generation of conventional skyrmions in easy-axis magnets [S. K. Kim and Y. Tserkovnyak, Phys. Rev. Lett. ${\bf 119}$, 047202 (2017)]. The theoretical findings can be examined in the same situation as in a recent experiment on ultracold atoms and indicate unexplored similar phenomena in different physical systems, such as chiral superfluids and superconductors, magnets, spintronics, and particle physics.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Lasers light up neutron generation for radiography

Getting snapshots of systems and processes at precise time points is important to research and development in many fields, including biology, materials science, and engineering. Firing a neutron beam at a material is one way of gaining information; however, this often requires nuclear reactors and specialist facilities. Now, researchers from Osaka University have reported a laser-driven method of simultaneously generating neutrons and X-rays. Their findings are published in Applied Physics Express.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hard single-molecule magnets: Tetranuclear rare earth metal complexes with giant spin

Magnets formed from a single molecule are of particular interest in data storage, since the ability to store a bit on every molecule could vastly increase the storage capacity of computers. Researchers have now developed a new molecular system with a particular magnetic hardness. The ingredients in this special recipe are rare earth metals and an unusual nitrogen-based molecular bridge, as shown in the study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy