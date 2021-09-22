Spin precession of binary neutron stars with magnetic dipole moments

Zhi-Ping Jin, Hao Zhou, Stefano Covino, Neng-Hui Liao, Xiang Li, Lei Lei, Paolo D'Avanzo, Yi-Zhong Fan, Da-Ming Wei. GRB 060505 was the first well-known nearby (at redshift 0.089) "hybrid" gamma-ray burst that has a duration longer than 2 seconds but without the association of a supernova down to very stringent limits. The prompt $\gamma-$ray flash lasting $\sim 4$ sec could consist of an intrinsic short burst and its tail emission, but the sizable temporal lag ($\sim 0.35$ sec) as well as the environment properties led to the widely-accepted classification of a long duration gamma-ray burst originated from the collapse of a massive star. Here for the $ first$ time we report the convincing evidence for a thermal-like optical radiation component in the spectral energy distribution of the early afterglow emission. In comparison to AT2017gfo, the thermal radiation is $\sim 2$ times brighter and the temperature is comparable at similar epochs. The optical decline is much quicker than that in X-rays, which is also at odds with the fireball afterglow model but quite natural for the presence of a blue kilonova. Our finding reveals a neutron star merger origin of the hybrid GRB 060505 and strongly supports the theoretical speculation that some binary neutron stars can merge ultra-quickly (within $\sim 1$ Myr) after their formation when the surrounding region is still highly star-forming and the metallicity remains low. Gravitational wave and electromagnetic jointed observations are expected to confirm such scenarios in the near future.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO