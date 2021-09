If you’ve been paying the slightest bit of attention to the world of alcohol and spirits for the last few years, you’ve no doubt seen the headlines crowing about the huge growth of what is termed the “RTD” sector, as in “ready to drink.” When you see those headlines about RTD drinks exploding, it’s hard to know exactly what kinds of products are being referred to, however. And the truth is, most of this growth is happening in products that are essentially what we would refer to as classic “mixed drinks.” We’re talking canned gin & tonics, or rum and colas, or canned versions of simple mixed concoctions such as the spritz or the vodka soda. A little bit of base spirit, some flavorings and bubbles, and you’re pretty much there—these are the products that have really propelled the RTD drink boom.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO