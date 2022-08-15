20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork, we know that the weekends are made for fun!

One of the coolest things going on this weekend is the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Amalie Arena! World and Olympic champions will compete to represent the USA at the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

We also know it’s HOT out and what better way to cool off than to splash around at a water park? We’ve got you covered with The BEST Water Parks in Tampa Bay: Keep cool and have FUN!

We’ve got our TOP PICKS of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay, but first, here’s what’s trending for the weekend:

Our Weekend Guide is divided up into multiple sections since there are SO many fun things to do around Tampa Bay! Scroll down for New Fun Things to Do This Week, What’s on Exhibit, Ongoing Events, Parent’s Night Out, and Save the Date! You can also check out our Save the Date Events that are coming soon to start planning ahead.

So, keep scrolling to find your best day ever!

New FUN Things to Do This Weekend in Tampa Bay

2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships | August 18-21

Tampa

The annual national championships for artistic gymnastics will take place in Tampa this month at Amalie Arena. Fans will have the chance to cheer on some of their favorite athletes from the 2020 Olympic Games while getting to know a new generation of gymnasts hoping to represent the U.S. in Paris in 2024. The competition will include the men’s and women’s junior and senior all-around and individual event national champions. Following the competition, they will also name the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams. The accompanying National Congress and Trade Show will run concurrently in the nearby Tampa Convention Center.

Ruskin Family Drive-In | Wednesdays-Sundays

Ruskin

The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre has over 50 years of continuous service to the Ruskin and South Hillsborough County. It’s been a community gathering place since its first movie, “Singing in the Rain” played in 1952. They offer great movies, good food, and peace and quiet on a continuous basis with a 2000 square foot screen, clean restrooms, snack bar and clean parking lot. Through August 25th, you can catch Lightyear and Thor: Love and Thunder. Please note: you must bring a portable radio with you or use the radio in your car to hear the movie. There will be no showings on Monday and Tuesday.

ThinkTanks TYA Playwrights Festival Presents: Exhibits in the Zoo | Through August 21 at 7:30

Tampa

Mendel is an imaginative, bright boy that finds joy in the most unlikely places. The only thing keeping this joy contained is the German occupation of his home in Warsaw, Poland. When Mendel finds a German soldier’s camera, a new world is unlocked for him where he sees things as he wishes to see them. However, his parents know the camera, coupled with Mendel’s inability to produce vocalized sound, makes him a target. As Mendel, his parents, and everyone around them grapple with the dangers of imagination under persecution, Mendel refuses to let his dreams be crushed.

Free Sundae Event at Publix Greenwise | Thursday, August 18 from 4pm-6pm

Tampa

Enjoy a FREE scoop of chocolate or vanilla Greenwise Organic Ice Cream at Publix Greenwise Market on Water Street. Customize your scoop with chocolate sauce, caramel, sprinkles, marshmallows, whipped cream, and even house-specialty toppings: baked in-store cookies and house-popped popcorn.

Third Thursday Tampa | Thursday, August 18 from 6pm-10pm

Tampa

Head to Grand Central at Kennedy for Downtown Tampa’s Monthly Street Food Fest. There is free 2-hour parking and leashed dogs are also welcome.

Father Daughter Dance | Friday, August 19 from 6pm-8:30pm

Wesley Chapel

Calling all fathers! Bring out your beautiful daughters to the first Father Daughter Dance at Wesley Chapel District Park! They’re rolling out the red carpet, so grab those dancing shoes, and let’s go! This magical evening will be filled with music, dancing, light refreshments, and raffles. Tickets are $15 for a Father/Daughter pair and $5 for any additional daughter.

Story Time with Minnie at The Kids Social Club | Friday, August 19 from 10:30am-11:30am

Ruskin

Head to The Kids Social Club for Story Time with Minnie Mouse! Includes storybook, photo op, and open play. $20 per child. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Kidpreneur Networking at Refashioned | Friday, August 19 from 2pm-3pm

Lutz

At Refashioned, kids will practice and learn about financial literacy at a young age. During their Kidprenurship classes, kids will learn literacy factors such as how to save money, how to invest money, the importance of credit, how to give back, how to write a resume, creating a logo and business name, how to apply for scholarships and more. For kids ages 4-17. $20 per child.

Lacrosse Clinic at Suncoast Lacrosse | Friday, August 19 from 6pm-8pm

Land O Lakes

Skills and drills sessions are designed for the new and intermediate player. The sessions are based off of U.S. Lacrosse curriculum with age and skills specified lessons to teach and reinforce fundamentals and new concepts. Open to kids ages 6-18.

Fl!p Circus | Friday, August 19-September 5

Tampa

Imagine a show where your seat gives you an intimate, up close and personal interaction with the artists. Taking place at Westfield Brandon, Fl!p Circus is a unique show with a vintage, modern feel. Created by the Vasquez family over 50 years ago, Fl!p Circus takes place in a distinct red and white striped big-top tent and brings acts from all over the world. From comedic routines to aerial acts to the Globe of Death Motorcycles, there are captivating acts to entertain all ages.

Breakfast (Painting) with The Elephants | Saturday, August 20 from 8am-9:30am

ZooTampa

Start your day at ZooTampa with a light breakfast and a special training session featuring one of Africa’s most beloved and endangered species, the African elephant. Plus, get a photo and watch one of the large, majestic creatures paint its very own masterpiece.

$85 members/$110 non-members. Ages 5 and up.

DIY Kids Workshop at Lowe’s | Saturday, August 20 from 9am-12pm

Various Locations

Head to Lowe’s to build a muscle car with your mini mechanic! Lowe’s will provide all the parts and paint. This event is free for all kids.

World HoneyBee Day with Fit4Moms Tampa Bay | Saturday, August 20 from 10:30am-11am

Tampa

Come see what all the BUZZ is about! Enjoy a buzz-tastic stroller ride followed by a craft. Wear black and yellow to celebrate World HoneyBee day!

Minecraft Mania at MOSI | Saturdays from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

If your kids love Minecraft, they will think Minecraft Mania at MOSI is totally awesome! Your child can play Minecraft while learning new skills to become Minecraft Designer, Adventurer or even Master! While you’re there, stay and play at the beloved science museum! mosi.org You can also arrive early or stay later to check out the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit!

Meet a Mermaid at Epperson Lagoon | Saturday, August 20 from 10am-12pm

Wesley Chapel

Splish and splash your way to the Lagoon for a magical mermaid meet and greet! A trio of mermaids will be available for photo ops.

Friends and Family Day at Camp Christina | Saturday, August 20 from 11am-2pm

Riverview

Head to YMCA Camp Christina in Riverview for food, fun, and games. There will be music, bounce houses, a game truck and more. Free and open to the public.

Paw Patrol Pajama Party at The Kids Social Club | Saturday, August 20 from 11:30am-1pm

Ruskin

Come party in your PJs with Marshall and Skye! Includes character interactions, photo ops, Paw Patrol Rescue shredded paper pool for sensory play, pancakes, juice, and open play. Reservations are required. $30 per child.

Birthday Celebration at Gigi’s Playhouse | Saturday, August 20 from 12pm-2pm

Tampa

Head to Gigi’s Playhouse to celebrate their 4th birthday! Party together with food, fun, and friends. Be sure to sign up ahead to time!

Morris Workshop: STEMtacular | Saturday, August 20 from 1pm-2pm

St. Petersburg

Join members of the Great Explorations staff to explore the wonderful world of STEM! This free family workshop by Suncoast Credit Union is geared toward elementary students in grades 3rd-6th. It will provide students with the opportunity to try robotics and engineering activities that include coding, building, and design. Space is limited so be sure to reserve your spot!

Sphere’s Bubble Show at Southshore Bay Lagoon | Saturday, August 20 from 2pm-4pm

Wimauma

Pop over to the Hub at Southshore Bay Lagoon to watch America’s Got Talent contestant Blaise Ryndes bring the magic of bubbles to the lagoon.

TYA Playwrights Festival Presents: Star Stuff | Saturday, August 20 at 5pm

Tampa

Stars, the universe, and the friendships we hold most dear. Sofia and Lola are best friends, but what does that mean when one has the biggest decision of her life to make and the other isn’t able to reckon with it?

Brunch and Batting Practice at Tampa Tarpons | Sunday, August 21 at 9am

Tampa

The brunch package gives guests the chance to check out pre-game batting practice on the main field starting at 9am. After batting practice, enjoy a full brunch in the air-conditioned Dugout Club starting at 11am before the 12pm Tarpons game.

Disney Dueling Piano Show | Sunday, August 21 at 7:30pm

Wesley Chapel

Wrap up with weekend with this family-friendly Disney-themed dueling piano show at Treble Makers Dueling Piano Bar and Restaurant. $8 per person.

Paws for Literacy at Humane Society of Tampa Bay | Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:45 – 4pm

Tampa

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay gives children who love animals a chance to spend time with them while catching up on their reading or improving their reading skills. Children are paired with homeless pets who love to hear the stories and look at the pictures. The program offered for children ages 5 and up. They’ll provide reading stools, books and treats (for the animals), but children are welcome to bring their own books if they wish. Books provided include animal tales, stories of the animal-human bond and books that teach empathy to young readers. Supervised by a Florida state certiﬁed teacher.

1982 Summer Movie Series | Through August 7

Clearwater

Go back in time and catch these popular 1982 releases on the big screen at Bilheimer Capital Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Watch classics such as The Dark Crystal and Annie. $5 general admission/$30 family four-packs (includes 4 tickets, 4 fountain drinks, and 4 boxes of popcorn)

THINGS TO DO: See What’s on Exhibit in Tampa Bay

NEW LEGO City Space at LEGOLAND Florida | Now on Exhibit

Celebrate all things space at LEGOLAND and head to the Imagination Zone to fully immerse yourself on a LEGO Moonbase where you’ll be challenged to build a rover or a rocket. This is not only a great way to inspire kids to use their imaginations, but also cool off in the air-conditioning!

Storyland at Glazer Children’s Museum | Through September 11

This summer, GCM will turn seven beloved and award-winning picture books into three-dimensional play and bi-lingual learning environments highlighting the six pre-reading skills defined by the Public Library Association and Association for Library Service to Children. Step into the pages of The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day, Where’s Spot, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Abuela, and Tuesday. Designed for children from birth through eight years old, Storyland will engage visitors in storylines and literacy activities.

Dinosaurs Around the World at MOSI | Through September 5th

Travel back in time on a dinosaur adventure! Tour an Earth very different from today, before the continents as we know them existed, when lush landscapes covered Africa, and Antarctica was filled with greenery. Witness the Age of Reptiles come to life with advanced animatronics and immersive design elements. Grab your prehistoric passport to Pangea and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to roam all corners of the globe. The exhibit is included with general admission.

Florida Aquarium Penguin Habitat

The Florida Aquarium has a new African penguin habitat! Located in the outdoor plaza, guests now have the opportunity to engage with penguins any time, included with general admission! African penguin populations are declining rapidly and it is The Florida Aquarium’s goal to help save the species from extinction.

Fairgrounds St. Pete | Open Thursday-Sunday

A new immersive art experience has made its mark in Tampa Bay! Fairgrounds St. Pete recently opened its doors with a exhibit like you’ve never seen, heard or even smelled before! More than 60 artists were commissioned during the pandemic to bring it together. You can go and simply enjoy the whimsical art that celebrates weird, wacky, wonderful Florida or choose a different adventure and try to crack the codes and mysteries you’ll find throughout. Learn more about what it’s like here!

MORE Ongoing Events in Tampa Bay

Experience wonder in St. Pete’s only magic theatre! The Zubrick Magic Theatre is a spectacular venue that gives audiences an intimate and unforgettable evening of magical entertainment. Illusionists Chris & Ryan Zubrick conjure up an exhilarating blend of sleight-of-hand, family-friendly comedy, and breathtaking grand-scale illusions in a 70-minute performance that captures hearts and imaginations. Conveniently located in downtown St. Petersburg, FL., the Zubrick Magic Theatre guarantees to stretch smiles and drop jaws with a performance that will leave you walking away scratching your head in disbelief saying, “How did they do that?!” Get your tickets now before they all… DISAPPEAR!

Guests will be transported to a summer of peace, love, and dolphins. Celebrate the facts, fiction, and fun of these enchanting marine mammals, while exploring the fascinating science of dolphins and their intimate connection with humans throughout history. Dolphintopia will feature unique dolphin art installations, activities, interactive shows, and vibrant Instagrammable photo ops. The elements of this saltwater celebration will change throughout the summer, offering annual members different experiences. The Dolphintopia celebration is included with general admission. Guests can also visit CMA’s resident dolphins in their habitats while visiting, and purchase VIP Dolphin Experiences or Photo Moment Experiences.

From June 1 through September 1, all U.S. active-duty military, activated or drilling reservists, and National Guardsmen are eligible to receive one-time complimentary admission to the Zoo for themselves and up to three direct dependents. Offer is available online only for qualified U.S. active-duty military members who must register through ID.me.

With your public library card, you can check out the Real Florida Reader Day Pass which provides free park admission to Florida’s state parks. This is a pass that you check out from your local library and will need to return, just like you would a library book. Each library location will receive an allotted number of passes for checkout by library patrons. Offer valid through September 12.

The first weekend of every month, active Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit cardholders with photo ID will receive one free general admission to the Tampa Museum of Art and The Florida Aquarium. This offer applies to the cardholder only and excludes ticketed and special exhibitions and fundraising events.

Experience classic films in one of the country’s best-preserved movie palaces as part of Tampa Theatre’s Summer Classics Movie Series. Sing-Along West Side Story Sunday, June 5 Star Wars: A New Hope Sunday, June 12 In the Heat of the Night Sunday, June 19 Fail Safe Sunday, June 26 Stand By Me Sunday, July 3 Pulp Fiction Sunday, July 10 The Wizard of Oz Sunday, July 17 Rear Window Sunday, July 24 The Godfather Sunday, July 31 Blazing Saddles Sunday, Aug. 7 All That Jazz Sunday, Aug. 14 Casablanca Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 20-21 The Cameraman & One Week Sunday, Aug. 28

LEGO’s 90 Years Of Play!

LEGO is turning 90 years old and they want to celebrate the awesome creativity of the fans and the power of play! To mark the occasion, LEGOLAND is launching a brand-new exclusive LEGO experience called “Play Your Way” through August 10. Guests will receive an exclusive limited edition pop badge for each challenge they complete while exploring the park. Visitors will be challenged to explore the different activities and find out which suits their play personality best: Are you a designer, a maker, an explorer, a storyteller, or a dreamer? Included in daily admission and annual passes.

Save the Date:

Science After Dark: 60th Anniversary 60s Party!

Saturday, August 26 from 6pm-9pm

MOSI

Join MOSI as they celebrate their 60th anniversary in a groovy 60s style! Learn about plastics and polymers from hands-on demonstrations, hear stories about the height of the Space Race in the Saunders Planetarium and make your own lava lamp. Feel free to come dressed as yourself of dress in 60s style! Tickets include light appetizers, beer and wine samplings, MOSI exhibits, hands-on activities, Occulus Rift Beat Saber station, liquid nitrogen ice cream, interactive labs, and more.

$13.95 members/$15.95 non-members

Breakfast (Painting) with Elephants at ZooTampa

Saturday, August 27 from 8am-9:30pm

ZooTampa

Start your day at ZooTampa with a light breakfast and a special training session featuring one of Africa’s most beloved and endangered species, the African elephant. Plus, get a photo and watch one of the large, majestic creatures paint its very own masterpiece. |

$85 members/$110 non-members

Parents’ Nights Out!

While family time is fun, it’s also important to carve some time out for yourself, whether it’s a night out with your significant other, friends, or some solo time. Several places around the Tampa area are hosting Parents’ Nights Out! For a fee, you can drop your kids off for some fun activities and playtime while you get an evening out!

Playgrounds of Tampa | Second and Fourth Friday of Every Month from 6pm – 10pm

For four hours, your kids will be entertained with games, movies and bounce houses galore (maybe even with some pizza) while you do whatever you want. Participants must be potty trained, ages 4 and up. Cost is $30 per child. Click here to register.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay | Last Friday of Every Month from 6pm – 10pm

Kids ages 5 and up will enjoy playing with the shelter animals, dinner, and watching a movie with furry friends! This program takes place monthly and registration is required. The dogs and cats can’t wait to party! Cost is $50 per child. Includes pizza dinner and drinks. To register, click here.

Jubilee Gymnastics | Second and Fourth Friday of Every Month from 6pm – 9:30pm

Drop off the kids to eat, play, and have fun at Jubilee Gymnastics in Ruskin while you enjoy a night out. Pre-registration is highly encouraged as these will fill up quickly. For kids ages 4 and up. Cost is $30 per child for members/$35 for non-members. Includes pizza and drinks! Click here to sign up.

Cypress Forest Park | Last Friday of Every Month from 6pm – 10:30pm

Take a night off while your children enjoy themed fun at Cypress Forest Park in Oldsmar! Pizza dinner are included. For kids ages 5-12. Cost is $10 for kids with a rec card and $15 for kids without. Click here to learn more.

More ideas to spark a weekend of lifelong memories!

Have the ultimate family island adventure with A Boat Day !

Enjoy a private boat excursion departing from the Clearwater, Indian Rocks Beach and Dunedin areas, this is a favorite for locals and travelers alike. See dolphins up close, explore sandbars and the pristine state park barrier islands, search for shells, snorkel for sealife, or just relax in the beautiful Gulf waters. Professional Boat Captains are at your service to provide a safe and relaxing day for all. Choose from 7 amazing family friendly boats, 4 FUNships which are very large, luxury pontoon boats featuring a second story and a waterslide, or 3 Deck boats which are suited to sport, speed and lounging. A Boat Day rental boats are perfect for family/friends reunions, Birthdays and Bachelor/Bachelorette parties. Their Clearwater area boat trips range from a 2 hour Sunset Tour to an all day 8 hour Adventure, and can accommodate 1-50 people including the baby and their grands. A Boat Day is TripAdivsors #1 Boat Tour in Clearwater and often described as the “best day of our vacation”, come see why!

Paddle Pals with Get Up and Go Kayaking in St Pete

Get Up and Go Kayaking in St. Pete is offering a new kayaking tour designed just for kids and their families called Paddle Pals. The tour is an educational adventure with tour guide Hannah as you explore the mangroves and Shell Key Preserve. See what the experience is like here!

Upgrade your day at ZooTampa with an animal encounter!

If you’re planning a day at ZooTampa, we love upgrading our experience with the kids with an animal encounter like feeding the giraffes or rhinos. We recently booked a time to feed a Jamie the Indian White Rhino with our 5 year old and he had a great time. Baby rhino Gronk even hung out for snacks! You do have to wear a face mask during the encounter, but you can remove it for a photo. Learn more here.

Snap a mural selfie and help provide a free eye exam and glasses for a local child!

Head over to Armature Works to check out the NEW mural on the north end of the property created to promote the Glazer Vision Foundation’s “Glasses For All Children” campaign. All you have to do is share a photo of the mural, a selfie in front of the mural, or selfie wearing any type of glasses, tag @glazervisionfdn, hashtag #OneShareOnePair and the foundation will give a local child a free eye exam and pair of glasses! Easy peasy! Learn more.

Check out the St. Pete Pier

Eat, drink, shop and play at the new St. Pete Pier. The new playground area is quickly becoming a family favorite in Tampa Bay, just make sure to bring plenty of hand sanitizer and/or hand sanitizing wipes with you. Stay late and look up to see the Bending Arc light up in a spectacular display. You will need to wear a mask inside the stores, restaurants and Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center. The Glazer Vision Foundation just announced it is contributing $1.5 million to the Glazer Family Playground at the Pier to support the space for years to come! Learn more.

We’re sharing some of our favorite spots to sit back and relax on a tube whether it’s at a Florida natural spring or lazy river at a nearby water park. It’s the perfect way to wrap up the lazy days of summer.

FREE Resources to Explore!

Children’s Board Family Resource Centers

The program provides parents and caregivers and their children an opportunity to participate in parent/child developmental playgroups, developmental screenings, and health and safety education classes at no cost. In addition, pediatric well-child visits, immunizations and hearing or vision screenings are provided for qualifying families. To sign up for programs and services, and to find your neighborhood Children’s Board Family Resource Center visit familysupporthc.org .

Learn & Play Tampa Bay Playgroups

The program provides quality early learning experiences at no cost at the seven children’s Board Family Resource Centers and other designated Hillsborough County sites. The program also delivers weekly in-person and online virtual developmental classes and provides take home activities that promote early learning and school readiness at no cost. tampabayparenting.com/lets-play-tampa-bay/

Outdoorsy Things to Do in Tampa Bay

Head to the beach!

The beaches are open, but you’ll see plenty of reminders about social distancing. You’ll also want to pack some extras in your beach bag like hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Cloth masks are also a good idea in case you decide to visit an establishment that requires them. We’re sharing some of our favorite family-friendly beaches in Tampa Bay here.

Go for a hike!

Lace up the hiking shoes and spend the day in nature with the kids! Many preserves and conservation parks are now open in Tampa Bay. Find a park near you or discover a new one:

Weekend Farmers Markets in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Saturday Morning Market at Williams Park in St. Pete | Saturdays from 9am -1 pm

Experience one of the top farmers markets in the U.S.! Expect an estimated 170 vendors selling their goods and artisans selling their crafts. Add stellar food choices for dining and live music for entertainment and it’s a perfect day in the Florida sunshine. Their Summer Market, located at Williams Park, typically runs from June to August.

Dunedin Downtown Market | Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm

The Dunedin Downtown Market at John Lawrence Pioneer Park features 40+ local merchants and vendors including fresh fruits and vegetables.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel | Select Saturdays from 10am-2pm

There are 60+ vendors expected at the Fresh Market at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel including organic and hydroponically grown produce.

Corey Avenue Market in St. Pete Beach | Sundays from 9am- 1pm

Corey Avenue Market features more than 70 local vendors and merchants selling everything from crafts, art, food and locally grown produce.

Ybor City Saturday Market in Tampa | Every Saturday from 9 am-1 pm

The Ybor City Saturday Market is the largest continually operating outdoor market in the Tampa Bay Area. Centered in Tampa’s Historic District, the market is one of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay Area. Features locally made arts, crafts, and gourmet foods representing the area.

The Market Elaine at Wesley Chapel | First Friday of Every Month

Head to The Grove in Wesley Chapel for a unique evening market featuring tons of local businesses! Enjoy local vendors, live music, food, and more. themarketculture.com

Hyde Park Fresh Market in Tampa | First Sunday of Every Month from 10 am -3 pm

Hyde Park Fresh Market features over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants, and more. While you shop, enjoy live music by Gasparilla Music in Village Circle.

Carrollwood Market | Select Saturdays from 10 am-2 pm

Head to the Carrollwood Cultural Center to explore 60+ local vendors and businesses.

Westchase Locale Market | Every Second Saturday from 10am – 3pm

Enjoy live music and over 30 vendors in Westchase Town Center every second Saturday of the month.

Celebrate the weekend in Orlando!

Want MORE ideas for fun adventures in Orlando or Walt Disney World? We’ve got more here!

You can also follow our media partners at OrlandoDateNightGuide.com