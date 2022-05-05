10+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

April showers bring May flowers! There’s still time to take advantage of some great u-pick opportunities such as pretty farms to pick sunflowers and wildflowers! There are also so many other great things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend!

Mother’s Day is also this Sunday so be sure to check out our piece about 27+ Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Tampa Bay: Brunch, Flowers, Freebies and MORE!

Also taking place this weekend is Tampa Riverfest! For all the scoop on what to expect, check out Here’s what to expect at Tampa Riverfest in 2022!

Our Weekend Guide is divided up into multiple sections since there are SO many fun things to do around Tampa Bay like New Events, Ongoing Events, What’s on Exhibit, Parent’s Night Out, and more! So, keep scrolling to find your best day ever.

New FUN Things to Do This Weekend in Tampa Bay

Pets & Tots at Humane Society of Tampa Bay | Thursday, May 5 from 10:30am-11:30am

Parents, grandparents, guardians, etc. are invited to bring their children to Pets & Tots, the newest Humane Education program offered at HSTB. This program is great for children up to 4 years old. The hour-long class will include story time, an activity, and of course visits from furry friends. Each month has a different theme. Get ready for you and your child to make new friends during a fun class full of puppy kisses and kitten purrs.

Summer Night Exchange at Westshore Marina District | Wednesday, May 4 from 6pm-10pm

Under rows of twinkling market lights just east of the Westshore Marina District roundabout will be a wide array of vendors selling fresh produce, prepared take-home foods, locally made arts and crafts, fair trade goods, and more. The market will also feature wine sampling, a variety of food trucks and live music. This will be an ongoing monthly event.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at The Kids Social Club |

Thursday, May 5 from 2:30pm-4:30pm

Create your own sombrero and maracas! Includes activities, snacks, and open play. Each child will take home a themed sensory box!

Cinco de Mayo Latin Skate Night | Thursday, May 4 from 5:30pm-8pm

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with your family and friends at United Skates of America while skating to the hottest Latin and Salsa music!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our picks for The Best Hidden Gem Taco Spots in Tampa Bay!

Jessie James Decker featuring Adam Doleac | Friday, May 6 at 8pm

Singer, songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer/entrepreneur and 2x New York Times best-selling author, Jessie James Decker comes to Clearwater for her Ruth Eckerd Hall debut with special guest, Adam Doleac!

Tampa Riverfest | Friday, May 6-Saturday, May 7

This two-day event along the Tampa Riverwalk is back for 2022! Enjoy two food-themed events – Taste of The Riverwalk and TacoFest – and rock out to a full concert series at Curtis Hixon park. Other events include a Wiener Dog Derby, Hot Air Balloon Glow, sidewalk chalk artists, and a stand-up paddleboard invasion.

The Wholesome Hen at Raprager Farm Opening Weekend | Friday, May 6-Sunday, May 8

Bring mom this weekend for the grand opening of The Wholesome Hen, a farm to table kitchen concept in the country. All produce sourced from local farms including theirs. Tickets are NOT required to enter the farm. If you can’t stay to eat, swing by to get some delicious homemade fudge or farm fresh eggs for mom.

Sunflower Festival at HarvestMoon Farm | Select dates May 6-30

Visit HarvestMoon Fun Farm for a fun, healthy and wholesome day out on the farm with your entire family or with friends. During the Spring Season, pick a beautiful bouquet of Sunflowers through their maze-like paths, visit the petting farm, jump on the jumping pillow and more!

DIY Kids Workshop at Lowe’s | Saturday, May 7 from 9am-noon

Get ready to build with your mini DIYer for this month’s Bird Feeder Kit at the Feed Your Feathered Friends Workshop! Whether it lands hanging outside of your window, or packaged up for mom for Mother’s Day, this Bird Feeder will make all the little birdies feel loved.

DIY Kids Workshop at Home Depot | Saturday, May 7 from 9am-noon

Home Depot’s Kids Workshops are back in stores! Join them this Saturday to create a Picket Fence Platner just in time for Mother’s Day!

Early Childhood Literacy Fair | Saturday, May 7 from 9am-11:30am

Head to Belmont Elementary School for a day of fun at thier drive-through literacy fair! Free books, story time, snacks, and more! Families along with their children ages PreK through age 7 are invited. Explore many of the community resources, receive free books and celebrate reading!

Largo Central Railroad | Saturday, May 7-Sunday, May 8

All aboard! Take a train ride through Largo Central Park! This unique train is low to the ground and allows riders to sit on top of it. The line ends 15 minutes before closing (4pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday). Register ahead to reserve your place in line.

Mother’s Day at Armature Works | Sunday, May 8 from 9am-9pm

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Armature Works! Enjoy Yoga on The Lawn, Urban Kai Paddle, Second Sunday Market and Art Walk, Tonella’s Flower Truck, XOXO Carnival, and brunch.

Mother’s Day Cruise at Yacht StarShip Cruises | Sunday, May 8 from 10am-8:30pm

Treat mom to an extra special Mother’s Day this year! Get the family together to experience a delicious meal prepared by the yacht’s Executive Chef, incredible views, and DJ entertainment on the top deck. Let mom enjoy bottomless mimosas aboard our brunch cruises or savor an upscale dinner at sea.

Mother’s Day Mimosa and Painting Workshop at Two Sisters DIY Workshop | Sunday, May 8 from 10am-noon

Celebrate mom by bringing her out for the morning to paint. We will have a “mom-osa” bar set up for everyone over 21 to enjoy. Raffle tickets will be available to all who attend for free giveaways. Advance registration is required to guarantee that your seat and your project will be available.

Mother’s Day Cruise with The Lost Pearl | Sunday, May 8 from 2pm-8:45pm

For a unique Mother’s Day celebration, hop aboard the Lost Pearl Pirate Ship for a special Mother’s Day cruise featuring free champagne and boarding photo for mom! The 90 minute cruise includes swashbuckling entertainment and even complimentary soda, water, beer and house wine.

Be sure to check out 27+ Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Tampa Bay: Brunch, Flowers, Freebies and MORE! for more ways to celebrate mom!

Save the Date:

Next Generation Ballet Presents: The Sleeping Beauty | May 14 2pm and 7pm & May 15 7pm

In this delightfully menacing fairy tale, Princess Aurora is cursed by a single prick to the finger to a 100-years’-slumber on her 16th birthday by the wicked Carabosse. Doomed by fate, only a prince’s sweet kiss can break the spell and awaken the sleeping beauty. Featuring NGB’s rising stars and staged by Artistic Director Philip Neal, the production promises to be all things that ballet is supposed to be – ravishing, exquisite, sumptuous and powerful. More information and tickets here.

Margarita & Music Fest | May 28 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Enjoy live music, dozens of margaritas, games, shopping, great food options, and end the night with a bang with the largest fireworks show in the area. Lynyrd Skynyrd headlines supported by Elle King, and The Village People. 21+ only. $20-$40

Ongoing Weekend Events

Head to a U-Pick Farm for Outdoor, Farm, Fresh FUN!

There are several farms offering u-pick in Tampa Bay–we’re sharing some of our favorite spring u-pick farms here where you can find one near you and see what they have open for u-pick! Some of this week’s offerings are peaches, sunflowers, berries, and more.

Minecraft Mania at MOSI | Saturdays from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm

If your kids love Minecraft, they will think Minecraft Mania at MOSI is totally awesome! Your child can play Minecraft while learning new skills to become Minecraft Designer, Adventurer or even Master! While you’re there, stay and play at the beloved science museum! mosi.org You can also arrive early or stay later to check out the Idea Zone.

THINGS TO DO: See What’s on Exhibit in Tampa Bay

NEW Florida Aquarium Penguin Habitat

The Florida Aquarium has a new African penguin habitat! Located in the outdoor plaza, guests now have the opportunity to engage with penguins any time, included with general admission! African penguin populations are declining rapidly and it is The Florida Aquarium’s goal to help save the species from extinction.

NEW Big League Fun at Glazer Children’s Museum

This new, temporary exhibit is all about baseball and kids can fully immerse themselves in America’s favorite pastime by testing their skills, seeing what it’s like inside the professional world of baseball, and so much more! You can learn more here and WATCH our video as Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays and his family explore the exhibit! There is also a NEW Ice-Cream Parlor exhibit in collaboration with South Tampa ice-cream shop, Dairy Joy!

NEW Picasso and the Allure of the South at The Dali | Opens Saturday, January 29

Don’t miss this opportunity to see 79 of Picasso’s paintings, drawings and collages on display now at The Dali–half of the works have never been on display before in the United States. The works featured in this exhibit show the influence of Picasso’s time spent in the south of France and northern Spain, spanning between 1909 to 1972. It is kid-friendly and if you bring the kids, check out the activity room on the first floor too where they can create their own masterpieces with self guided activities inspired by the Picasso exhibit and art at the Dali. Advanced purchased-timed tickets are required. Learn more about the exhibit here.

TECO Manatee Viewing Center | NOW OPEN for the season

This is a wonderful outdoor adventure for the entire family! You can walk the stroller friendly boardwalks to view the manatees as they seek the warmth of the clean water coming from the Big Bend Power Station. There is also an observation tower along the trail and plenty of spaces to enjoy an outdoor picnic and it’s FREE. We’re sharing more details here about what to expect when you go.

Fairgrounds St. Pete | Open Thursday-Sunday

A new immersive art experience has made its mark in Tampa Bay! Fairgrounds St. Pete recently opened its doors with a exhibit like you’ve never seen, heard or even smelled before! More than 60 artists were commissioned during the pandemic to bring it together. You can go and simply enjoy the whimsical art that celebrates weird, wacky, wonderful Florida or choose a different adventure and try to crack the codes and mysteries you’ll find throughout. Learn more about what it’s like here!

Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition at WestShore Plaza in Tampa | Friday, April 29 through June 26

This exhibit is reproduced using state-of-the-art technology and is suitable for all audiences, relying on a spacious area where Michelangelo’s masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever. The experience will awaken visitors’ curiosity by presenting a never-before-seen perspective of his timeless masterpieces. Tickets are $19.20 and up.

Weekend Farmers Markets

The Market Elaine at Wesley Chapel | First Friday of Every Month

Head to The Grove in Wesley Chapel for a unique evening market featuring tons of local businesses! Enjoy local vendors, live music, food, and more. themarketculture.com

Ybor City Saturday Market | Every Saturday

The Ybor City Saturday Market is the largest continually operating outdoor market in the Tampa Bay Area. Centered in Tampa’s Historic District, the market is one of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay Area. Features locally made arts, crafts, and gourmet foods representing the area. ybormarket.com

Hyde Park Fresh Market | First Sunday of every month

Hyde Park Fresh Market features over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants, and more. While you shop, enjoy live music by Gasparilla Music in Village Circle. hydeparkvillage.com

Westchase Locale Market | Every second Saturday from 10-3

Enjoy live music and over 30 vendors in Westchase Town Center every second Saturday of the month. Visit their Facebook page for more info.

*New* Parents’ Nights Out!

While family time is fun, it’s also important to carve some time out for yourself, whether it’s a night out with your significant other, friends, or some solo time. Several places around the Tampa area are hosting Parents’ Nights Out! For a fee, you can drop your kids off for some fun activities and playtime while you get an evening out!

Playgrounds of Tampa | Second and fourth Friday of every month from 6pm-10pm

For four hours, your kids will be entertained with games, movies and bounce houses galore (maybe even with some pizza) while you do whatever you want. Participants must be potty trained, ages 4 and up. Cost is $30 per child. Click here to register.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay | Last Friday of every month from 6pm-10pm

Kids ages 5 and up will enjoy playing with the shelter animals, dinner, and watching a movie with furry friends! This program takes place monthly and registration is required. The dogs and cats can’t wait to party! Cost is $50 per child. Includes pizza dinner and drinks. To register, click here.

Jubilee Gymnastics | Second and fourth Friday of every month from 6pm-9:30pm

Drop off the kids to eat, play, and have fun at Jubilee Gymnastics in Ruskin while you enjoy a night out. Pre-registration is highly encouraged as these will fill up quickly. For kids ages 4 and up. Cost is $30 per child for members/$35 for non-members. Includes pizza and drinks! Click here to sign up.

Cypress Forest Park | Last Friday of every month from 6pm-10:30pm

Take a night off while your children enjoy themed fun at Cypress Forest Park in Oldsmar! Pizza dinner are included. For kids ages 5-12. Cost is $10 for kids with a rec card and $15 for kids without. Click here to learn more.

Celebrate the weekend in Orlando!

More ideas to spark a weekend of lifelong memories!

Paddle Pals with Get Up and Go Kayaking in St Pete

Get Up and Go Kayaking in St. Pete is offering a new kayaking tour designed just for kids and their families called Paddle Pals. The tour is an educational adventure with tour guide Hannah as you explore the mangroves and Shell Key Preserve. See what the experience is like here!

Upgrade your day at ZooTampa with an animal encounter!

If you’re planning a day at ZooTampa, we love upgrading our experience with the kids with an animal encounter like feeding the giraffes or rhinos. We recently booked a time to feed a Jamie the Indian White Rhino with our 5 year old and he had a great time. Baby rhino Gronk even hung out for snacks! You do have to wear a face mask during the encounter, but you can remove it for a photo. Learn more here.

Snap a mural selfie and help provide a free eye exam and glasses for a local child!

Head over to Armature Works to check out the NEW mural on the north end of the property created to promote the Glazer Vision Foundation’s “Glasses For All Children” campaign. All you have to do is share a photo of the mural, a selfie in front of the mural, or selfie wearing any type of glasses, tag @glazervisionfdn, hashtag #OneShareOnePair and the foundation will give a local child a free eye exam and pair of glasses! Easy peasy! Learn more.

Check out the NEW St. Pete Pier

Eat, drink, shop and play at the new St. Pete Pier. The new playground area is quickly becoming a family favorite in Tampa Bay, just make sure to bring plenty of hand sanitizer and/or hand sanitizing wipes with you. Stay late and look up to see the Bending Arc light up in a spectacular display. You will need to wear a mask inside the stores, restaurants and Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center. The Glazer Vision Foundation just announced it is contributing $1.5 million to the Glazer Family Playground at the Pier to support the space for years to come! Learn more.

Best Spots to Go Tubing in Tampa Bay:

We’re sharing some of our favorite spots to sit back and relax on a tube whether it’s at a Florida natural spring or lazy river at a nearby water park. It’s the perfect way to wrap up the lazy days of summer.

FREE Resources to Explore!

Children’s Board Family Resource Centers

The program provides parents and caregivers and their children an opportunity to participate in parent/child developmental playgroups, developmental screenings, and health and safety education classes at no cost. In addition, pediatric well-child visits, immunizations and hearing or vision screenings are provided for qualifying families. To sign up for programs and services, and to find your neighborhood Children’s Board Family Resource Center visit familysupporthc.org .

Learn & Play Tampa Bay Playgroups

The program provides quality early learning experiences at no cost at the seven children’s Board Family Resource Centers and other designated Hillsborough County sites. The program also delivers weekly in-person and online virtual developmental classes and provides take home activities that promote early learning and school readiness at no cost. tampabayparenting.com/lets-play-tampa-bay/

Outdoorsy Things to Do in Tampa Bay

Head to the beach!

The beaches are open, but you’ll see plenty of reminders about social distancing. You’ll also want to pack some extras in your beach bag like hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Cloth masks are also a good idea in case you decide to visit an establishment that requires them. We’re sharing some of our favorite family-friendly beaches in Tampa Bay here.

Go for a hike!

Lace up the hiking shoes and spend the day in nature with the kids! Many preserves and conservation parks are now open in Tampa Bay. Find a park near you or discover a new one: