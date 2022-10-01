The BEST Things to Do this Fall with the Kids: Pumpkin Patches and MORE!

20+ Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay! Fall Festivals! Halloween Events! Hooray!

The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced!

So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family FUN! We are continuing to update and tweak this list as 2022 dates are announced, but check out some that have piqued our interest so far! Happy haunting…we mean, hunting!

There are three BIG sections on this page for you to explore:

Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, and more Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay Halloween Events at Theme Parks and Attractions Fall Festivals, Halloween-themed, and Trick-or-Treating Events in Tampa Bay

Have an event you want to add it to our list? Email us at calendar@tbparenting.com.

2022 Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay, Including Awesome Corn Mazes

(Listed in order of opening date. Dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Check with your chosen farm’s social media sites before you go because some do sell out of tickets on certain days.)

September 16-November 14, 2022 | Fri-Sun

950 Tavares Rd., Polk City, FL 33868

Cost: $15 ages 13-64, $12 ages 2-12, seniors 65+, and active-duty military

Come out for a fun fall tradition and stroll the fields of this year’s corn maze and pumpkin patch at Harvest Holler Farm, a working family farm! You can explore the pumpkin patch, go on a hayride, enjoy some country eats, meet live farm animals and more! There’s also a cow train, corn hole and many more activities.

September 17 -November 13, 2022 on Fridays-Sundays. Soft opening on September 17 and official opening is September 24.

16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa, FL, 33556

Cost: $15.25-$16.95 depending on day when purchased in advance for ages 3 and up, children 2 and under are free. Parking is free.

Raprager Family Farm’s Fall Festival is BACK for 2022 with even more fall fun on the farm! There are new attractions this year including axe throwing, pumpkin painting, a 900ft inflatable maze, baby cow, and more. The haunted barn is back along with the hay rides, petting zoo, hay chute slide, and other favorites.

Gallagher’s Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Trees

NOW OPEN

7401 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Located in St. Pete for more than 30 years, this family owned business is the perfect spot to capture super cute photos of your little pumpkins while you select the best of the ‘patch’! You can also pick up a yummy homemade pie and even feed goats in the goat pen. Before you leave, be sure you snap a photo in front of the popular vintage pick up truck.

September 24-November 6, 2022 -select days

17250 Benes Roush Rd. Masaryktown, FL 34604

Cost: $10.75 + tax ages 3 and up, 2 and under are free

Come out for corn maze fun at Sweetfields Farm in Masaryktown, but stay for the Pitcher Pump Duck Race, hayride, pumpkin patch, farm animals and free craft of the season. Buy your tickets ahead of time to secure your spot because this event often sells out. This year’s maze design is inspired by the new farm dog who you just might meet during your visit to Sweetfields!

Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival

September 24-November 3, 2022, Thurs-Sun: 11am-7pm

16651 Schofield Rd, Clermont, FL 34714

Cost: $20 ages 3 and up (tickets must be purchased in advance)

About an hour east of Tampa, just north from Walt Disney World is the cutest farm/fall festival for families! This year’s 7th Annual Fall Festival at Southern Hill Farms will feature a new 5-acre corn maze, u-pick sunflowers and zinnias, a pumpkin patch barn, kids zone, and more. You can even taste the yummy apple cider donuts. SouthernHillFarms.com

September 30 – October 30, 2022, Fri: 4pm-9pm, Sat: 10am-5pm, and Sun: 1pm-5pm

475 North Avenue West, Brooksville, FL 34601

The Brooksville farm has hundreds, if not thousands of pumpkins–to choose from! The farm says most of their pumpkin deliveries are a few days off the vine, so they should last you through the holiday…and maybe even grab some cute ones for decor for Thanksgiving. They also have food vendors, produce, a petting zoo, tortoise experience, and more. On select dates, Cinderella, Spiderman, and Captain Marvel will even be visiting!

October and November, 2022, Open weekends

1603 Hawks Griffin Road, Plant City, FL 33565

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under, 3 and younger are free

Keel Farms in Plant City is hosting this NEW event in Tampa Bay that will feature a four acre corn maze for you and the kids to navigate as you find hidden clues and solve a riddle with the rooster mascot, Corky and pals. There is also a pumpkin patch, hayrides, kids zone, and more!

October 1-November 6, 2022, Sat-Sun: 10am-5pm and select weekdays

15990 Stur St., Masaryktown, FL 34604

Cost: $14.95 + tax ages 3 and up

You’ll want to pre-purchase a ticket online to secure your spot to navigate the 5-acre corn maze featuring the Wizard of Oz, explore the many attractions like a cow train, pedal cars, jumping pillow, and barnyard games. There’s also a petting farm and tree house. Bring some extra cash in case the little ones decide they want to participate in gem mining or even pick out their own pumpkins in the pumpkin patch! They even host a Flashlight Night and Haunted Trail (separate admission required).

October 8-October 23, 2022, Sat-Sun: 10am-5pm (New opening day due to Hurricane Ian)

6151 Varn Road, Plant City, FL 33565 (NEW LOCATION this year!)

Cost: $11 ages 18 and up, $10 ages 3-17

Take part in exciting, family-friendly fall games and activities during the annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze! Navigate the corn maze and see how quickly and you can find your way through and then go check out the duck races, challenge your kids to a game of corn hole, go on a hayride, and select the perfect pumpkin for your front porch in Tampa!

Kerby’s Nursery Pumpkin Patch in Seffner

Opens October 1, 2022 Monday-Saturday from 9:00 am-5:30 pm and Sun from 11 am-4 pm

2311 S. Parsons Avenue, Seffner

Kerby’s Nursery has a variety of beautiful pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, mums and more! And don’t forget to snap a photo in front of the pumpkin wall!

October 4-26, 2022, Mon-Fri 3pm-6pm, Sat. 10am-6pm, Sun. 12pm-6pm

1602 W. Snow Circle, Tampa, FL

Come pick out the perfect pumpkin at Hyde Park Village. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The pumpkin patch will be located by the fountain near Pottery Barn.

October 1-31, 2022 Mon-Fri: 1pm-8pm, Sat-Sun: 9am-9pm

106 E Lumsden Avenue, Brandon, FL

Cost: Pumpkins $3 and up

It’s not officially fall until you’ve visited our pumpkin patch in October! Bring your friends and family out to wander through our rows of pie pumpkins, mini pumpkins, white pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, highly stacked hay bales, garden mums and much more. Bring the whole family and take as many photos as you like!

October 1-23, 2022 on Saturdays and Sundays

20175 Manecke Road, Brooksville, FL 34601

Cost: Free parking and entry, but you can purchase a $20 wristband for activities

There will be lots of kids games, big kids games, corn hole, pumpkin painting, hay rides, “Moo” train barrel ride, a wide variety of craft & food vendors, shaved ice, ice cream, corn shucking contests and a pumpkin patch!

Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival

Every weekend in October, 2022 Sat-Sun: 10am-5pm

7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, 34240

Cost: $5 parking, admission is free

A quick hop down to Sarasota to check out Fruitville Grove’s 33rd Annual Pumpkin Patch Festival might be just the change of pace and scenery you and your bunch of little pumpkins need! Held every weekend throughout October, it includes fun family-friendly activities, a butterfly garden, pony rides, family circusand of course, a Pumpkin Patch! There will be a children’s costume contest every Saturday at 2pm. fruitvillegrovefarm.com

October 8 and 9, 2022 (Pumpkin patch open on select days Oct 8-16)

St Pete Pier

Cost: FREE to attend

Celebrate the season at the area’s only beach front Fall Festival at the St. Pete Pier! The Fall Festival will have plenty of pumpkins, live music, kids activities and more. While the event is free to attend, there might be a fee to participate in some activities and to park. The pumpkin patch will be open on select days October 8-16 in the family park area.

Beasley Farm’s Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch

October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2022 from 10 am-4 pm

10137 Preston Road, Brooksville

Beasley Farms is hosting its first pumpkin festival that will include a ton of fall fun on the farm including a sun hemp and corn maze, u-pick sunflowers, farm animals, fresh farm produce for purchase and MORE!

October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, and 29, 2022 from 10am-3pm, Trick-or-Treat on Oct 30

1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo, FL 33771

Cost: $10

Explore and pick up a pumpkin at their patch, take a hayride, and enjoy the great fall decorations or hang with some new friends at the petting zoo. There’s a ton more to do and lots of fun for the whole family.

Pumpkin Patch, Open Daily October 8-31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fall Festival: Oct. 15, 4-7 p.m.

19509 N Dale Mabry Hwy and 3703 W McKay Ave

It’s watermelon season, Tampa Bay! You can visit Watermelon Swim’s Pumpkin Patch daily in Lutz and South Tampa and then come back to experience their annual Fall Festival at both locations. The FREE Fall Festival will feature trunk-or-treating, a costume parade, plenty of fall games and prizes, the cutest fall photo spot and more. It’s the perfect way to get your whole family into the fall spirit.

October 15-30, 2022 on Saturdays and Sundays 9am-5pm

5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton, FL 34211

Cost: $15 ages 11 and up, children under 10 are free. $5 for parking

Make the drive south of Tampa Bay to experience the 30th annual Pumpkin Patch Festival on select weekends in October. There will be hayrides, a petting zoo, games, pumpkin patch and more! The main attraction is the corn maze which is an additional $2 per person. Make sure to bring cash for other cool activities like a children’s train ride, Butterfly Experience, zip line and more!

October 22 and 23, 2022

17500 Elridge Avenue, Spring Hill

Cost: TBD

Green Acres Farm in Spring Hill is hosting its first Fall Festival and they can’t wait to host you for a day on the farm with local vendors, pumpkin patch and food trucks. The is the same location as the You Pick Blueberries farm you may be familiar with already.

Pumpkin Patch Express (Florida Railroad Museum)

October 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2022 at various times | Tickets are sale now as of July 13, 2022 at noon

12210 83rd St East Parrish, FL 34219

Cost: Tickets start at $17.25

The Florida Railroad Museum is calling “all aboard” for young and old train enthusiasts as you embark on the Pumpkin Patch Express to a field full of pumpkins to pick, as well as kid-friendly activities on your 2.5 hour journey. Children are invited to pick their own pumpkin to take home. Everyone is also invited to participate in other crafts and activities.

The Pickin’ Patch in Dunnellon

The Pickin’ Patch announced it is not opening for the 2022 season, but will reopen in a new location in 2023.

11000 Rolling Hills Road, Dunnellon, FL

Our Favorite Halloween Events at Theme Parks and Attractions in 2022:

Saturdays and Sundays September 10-October 30, 2022 from 12pm-4pm

Cost: Included with theme park admission

Celebrate Halloween and more kid-friendly fun along with trick-or-treating during this new Spooktacular event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay! The kids can go trick-or-treating, take part in a costume parade, listen to a story with Kandy the witch in training, and even watch a magic show.

Select Nights September 9- October 31, 2022, Fri & Sat: 7pm-1am, Thurs & Sun: 7pm-12am

Cost: Tickets start at $41.99

Experience terrors around every corner at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Meet up with hundreds of roaming creatures, terrifying outdoor scare zones, including and returning favorite haunted houses including the “Witch of the Woods” The Forgotten! There will also be live, interactive entertainment and Bier Fest will be open for you to explore too! Tickets are a must to secure your spot!

Weekends September 24-October 30, 2022

Cost: Included with daily admission

Enjoy a Halloween party built just for kids at LEGOLAND Florida Resort in Winter Haven. Kids can enjoy spooky LEGO building activities, trick-or-treating at MORE candy stations than ever before, NEW character meet-and-greets, and MORE.

Select Nights in October 2022, 4pm-10pm

Cost: $5 reservation fee for Zoo Members and “Pay for a Day” ticket holders which you’ll get back as a voucher and it’s $34.95 for general admission tickets

Tampa Bay’s number one family Halloween event returns this October! Creatures of the Night at ZooTampa is full of eerie family fun for everyone! Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy howling outdoor experiences, mischievous characters, creepy culinary treats, and much more! This year’s event features the Swamp Witch, a mysterious new resident who is looking to make a deal. Are you brave enough to enter her marsh and make a bargain with her no matter the cost?

September 29- October 30, 2022, select days/nights

Cost: $28 for Florida residents, $25 for kids ages 4-12

Fairgrounds St. Pete is already a celebration of all that is wacky and weird and leading up to Halloween, they’ll be tying in a Halloween twist with Halloween Themed Scavenger Hunt! This is something people of all ages can enjoy.

October14-October 29, 2022, Friday and Saturday evenings. Fri: 5pm-8pm, Sat: 4pm-8pm

Cost: Included with daily admission.

This is a brand new event at Clearwater Marine Aquarium where families can experience this CMA themed fall festival among billions of bubbles! There will be a dance party and there will be plenty of photo opps at the unique Halloween event.

October 16-31, 2022, various times

Cost: see website for details

Tampa’s most historic (and haunted!) movie palace is offering 90 minute tours where you’ll learn their haunting tales of the spirits that are said to still roam the historic theater. For more information, prices, and times, visit Tampa Theatre online.

Saturday, October 29 from 11am-3pm

3607 N. Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL

Head to Humane Society of Tampa Bay for some spooky games and prizes, trick-or-treating, crafts, and costume contests for both kids and pets!

Saturday, October 29 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm

Cost: $18 for non-members and $12 for members

1925 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

Great Explorations Children’s Museum in St Pete is hosting its annual Halloween celebrations that will feature plenty of treats, a creepy spider maze, a mad scientist who will be hard at work making a mess, a scavenger hunt, a Monster Mash dance party with museum mascot Morris and more!

Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4 pm-7 pm

Cost: Ticket prices: $16.95 adult; $14.95 college student; $14.95 senior (60+); $12.95 children and youth (4-17); free for children ages 0-3. History Center members receive a 15% discount .

Trick-or-treat your way through the Tampa Bay History Center galleries in search of sweet rewards on Sunday, Oct. 30. Plan for an evening of games, crafts, costume characters, and more! Timed tickets are available now and children age 3 and younger are free.

August 12-October 31, 2022, various nights (This event is SOLD OUT for 2022)

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is FINALLY BACK after a two-year hiatus and we couldn’t be more excited. You can expect all of the returning favorites included the Boo-to-You Parade and live shows featuring the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. We’re sharing our favorite tings about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to help you plan!

September 17-October 31, 2022, During Normal Park Hours

Cost: Included with daily admission

Kids can dress in their favorite Halloween costume to safely trick-or-treat at SeaWorld Orlando and meet up with everyone’s favorite neighbors on Sesame Street as The Count, Elmo, Abby, and others! seaworldorlando.com

MORE Fall Festivals, Halloween and Trick-or-Treating Events in the Tampa Bay Area:

Saturdays & Sundays in October 1-October 31, 2022 11am-5pm

8005 Racetrack Rd., Tampa, FL 33635

Cost: $15 admission, $1 parking

Bring the family out for a day of fun, while supporting a non-profit animal sanctuary right outside the Westchase area. The festival includes pony, train and hayrides, as well as farm animals. Fall games and bon fire, which includes marshmallows. Proceeds go to the animal rescue and sanctuary.

Spooky Train Rides and Scary Trail at the Concourse in Shady Hills

Select nights October 1-31, 2022 from 6 pm-9 pm

11919 Alric Pottbrerg Rd, Shady Hills

Come out to the Concourse forger Spooky Train Rides and Scary Trail! There will be many activities for the kids so come out and have a spooky time! There is a small fee to ride. Learn more to select your night out with the family by following the Grand Concourse Railroad Facebook page here.

Scarehouse Pinellas in Largo

September 30-October 30, 2022 on select nights (mostly Fridays and Saturdays)

12461 Creekside Drive, Largo

Experience 10,000 square feet of fright with a local twist–this year’s house will take you through the aftermath of a red tide outbreak, but things just weren’t quite the same as before. This is considered a family-friendly haunted house and it also operates for a good cause. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the SPCA Tampa Bay. You can bring in donations to support the animals being cared for at SPCA. Donations of pet supplies will get you $5 of admission price. Tickets start at a $15. Learn more here.

September 30-November 1, 2022 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights

2837 S Frontage Rd in Plant City

Cost: $27-$37

For an extra spooky night filled with terrifying thrills, head to Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail in Plant City! There are three haunted trails, laser tag and even an escape room. The haunted trails are not appropriate for kids under age 12, so leave the little ones at home.

UNDead in the Water at the American Victory Ship in Tampa

Fridays & Saturdays in October 2022

615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL

Cost: $20-$25 (plus tax) general admission, $18-$23 (plus tax) military

UNDead in the Water is back at Sparkman Wharf! Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship armed only with nerves of steel and a will to survive. Avoid being eaten by the infected zombie stowaways while the Ripper Squad Decontamination Crew fights for humanity’s very survival! Alas, no pumpkin patch here. This is best for kids older than 11 years old due to the fright factor.

October 5, 2022, 9am-5pm

15602 Pioneer Museum Rd., Dade City, FL 33523

Cost: $5 students ages 5 and up, $10 adult

Take part in fall games and activities as a family at Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City. Paint a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, make a scarecrow, visit the petting zoo, take a pony ride, pose for a photo with a scarecrow, touch a truck, get your face painted and go on carnival rides and more! No pets, coolers, food or beverages allowed.

October 7-30, 2022, select days various hours

Convention Center/ Marriott Water Street (Stop 7 location)

Cost: $30 adult, $20 children ages 2-12 (includes all-day hop on/hop off)

Join Pirate Water Taxi’s crew for an entertaining evening with tales of ghosts along the Hillsborough River. Each tour will be led by two dead-lightful docents who will tell eerie stories of Tampa’s past. Admission is included with a regular daily hop-on, hop-off pass. Haunted River Tours are family friendly, and all ages welcomed!

Select nights October 7-31, 2022, 7pm-10pm

2302 N. Dover Rd, Dover, FL 33527

Cost: $7.50 ages 3 and up in advance and $8.50 at gate

This is a unique way to celebrate the fall season on the farm! Sun Kisses Acres is teaming up with Nights of Shimmering Lights to create a 1/4 mile walk through trail featuring beautiful lights, music, games, hay rides, pumpkin patches and foam Olay area on select nights, and more! The light trail is not-so-scary and suitable for kids of all ages!

*Walking trail is not suitable or accessible for wheelchairs or strollers.

Fall Festival at KRATE in Wesley Chapel

October 8, 2022 from 4 pm-10 pm

Cost: FREE

5817 Goldview Parkway, Wesley Chapel

KRATE at the Grove is hosting its inaugural Fall Festival that will feature fun games, live entertainment, raffle and more. The event is free to attend and pets are welcome.

Saturdays in October

Cost: FREE

Keel Farms is hosting its annual Fall Harvest days with fun activities for kids, pumpkin painting, farm animals, and bounce house. Parking is also free!

October 8, 2022 from 10 am-1 pm

Cost: FREE

510 E Sadie Street, Brandon

Join the Tampa Bay Moms Group and Hillsborough County for the Fall Spooktacular that will feature crafts and games, a bounce house, costume parade, and more! This is a free event!

Oktoberfest at Starkey Market.

USF Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Festival

October 8-9, 2022 from 10 am-3 pm

4202 E. Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL

Cost: $5 non-members, free for members and children under 12

Fall is a great time to get high quality, mature plants for your gardens and landscape! Vendors from throughout the state will be on-site selling plants and plant-related items. There will also be a free children’s craft area. Click here to learn more.

October 21-23,2022, Friday-Sunday

Cost: $10

Starkey Market, New Port Richey

Tis the season to Wiesn! Bring the whole family to celebrate Oktoberfest at this 3-day event! There will be live music, entertainment, and games along with competitions such as keg throwing, stein holding, and brat-eating. Their barn will be open and serving up a wide selection of Oktoberfest style beers and the Kielbasa bus will be on-site along with plenty of traditional German food!

October 21-22, 2022 from 6pm-10pm

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and older

Hillsborough River State Park

The Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society is hosting a haunted trail at the park along with a costume contest, live music and treats as an alternative to trick-or-treating! Learn more about the Haunted Woods at Hillsborough River State Park here.

October 22-23 from 10am-5pm

1 Causeway Blvd, Dunedin, FL

Head to Honeymoon Island for their first annual Fall Festival! This family-friendly event will include pop-up arts market, food trucks, guided nature walks, a mermaid cove, and live music, along with an array of engaging educational booths.

October 22 and 23, 2022 from 12pm-4pm

12211 Walsingham Rd., Largo, FL 33774

Cost: Free admission, $10 per pumpkin

The 7th Annual Pumpkin Fest returns to Florida Botanical Gardens with a pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving, spooky actives and more. Enter the event through the Walsingham Rd entrance. You can learn more about Pumpkin Fest at the Florida Botanical Gardens here. The Scarecrow Contest where you can build your own scarecrow for a chance to win a top prize will be held on October 22 during the festival as well!

October 22, 2022 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm

400 Alt Keene Road, Largo

Cost: $10

per person

Come on out to the Largo Community Center to carve a pumpkin with all the tools you’ll need on hand along with some expert tips on how to carve a pumpkin.

October 22, 2022 from 10 am-5 pm

Cost: $8 per person (pre-registration) or $15 at the gate

777 Alturas Road, Bartow

Head to Scars Farm in Bartow to experience a market with local vendors selling local food, meats, and more. There will also be farm animals for kids to meet and a pumpkin patch for photos.

October 22, 2022 4pm

13120 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL

Cost: $10 child, $4 adult

This is a Willy Wonka themed party created just for kiddos ages 7 and younger. Kids can make a craft, participate in a costume parade, enjoy fall themed treats, and play games.

Octobe r 22, 2022, 6:45pm

Florida State Fairgrounds

Cost: $15 per person when purchased in advance, $8 parking per car

Explore Tampa’s 19th century living history museum by night. Along the way, meet storytellers who will spin wild yarns about a few of Florida’s unexplained oddities! A little scary, a little funny and always family friendly, the Tall Tales tour is a Florida history adventure by lantern light. Guests are invited to come early and enjoy Victorian games and activities before their tour begins. Afterward, have a complimentary snack and do some holiday shopping in the General Store. Tours last 60 minutes. Not recommended for children under 6.

October 28 & 29 from 4 pm-10 pm

615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: FREE

A haunted pirate shipwreck is heading to Sparkman Wharf with an evening of plenty of photos, live music, silly spooks for the kids, festive food and drinks, and MORE! This is a free community event. Some of the cool photo opportunities include a pirate jail, a siren’s sea swing, and the TAMPA sign will be decked out for the holidays too!

October 28, 2022, 5:30pm

201 Highland Ave, Largo, FL

Cost: Free for the first 1,500 kids on sight (under 12)

Bring your kiddos dressed in their Halloween costumes for a night of trick-or-treating around Largo City Hall. Bags and candy will be provided. This is an outdoor event. Learn more at playlargo.com.

Owl-O-Ween at McGough Nature Park

October 28, 2022, 5:30 pm-9 pm

11901 146th St., Largo, FL 33774

Cost: $5 ages 3 and up

For a spooky good time, bring the family out to McGough Nature Park for a night to explore a spooky nature trail, candy scavenger hunt, animal shows, and more! Tickets are $5 per person. Kids three and younger are free. You can learn more and book your tickets by visiting playlargo.com.

October 28 and 29 from 6pm-10pm

1538 Dr. MLK North, Safety Harbor

The city of Safety Harbor has scheduled two nights of frightful fun at Folly Farm Nature Preserve. There will be a haunted trail you can explore for a small fee, fall themed activities, and more!

October 29, 2022 4om 4pm-7pm

Downtown Tampa

Cost: FREE

Trick or treating on the Riverwalk is back where kids and their families can visit 50 different treat stations while enjoying other fun activities including the annual Halloween Lighted Boat Parade which starts at 6:30pm, benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

October 29-30, 2022 (daily times vary)

Cost: $7-$10

Tampa Premium Outlets

The North Tampa Bay Chamber’s 18th Annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival returns this year with live music and entertainment, crafters, pet costume contest, pumpkin patch, and Halloween activities including a free Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween at 4pm. They will also have the World’s Largest Food Truck Rally with over 50 national food trucks! Taking place this year at the Tampa Premium Outlets, admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the gate.

October 30, 2022 from noon-5:00 pm

Cost: Free

Central Ave in St. Pete between MLK and 31st St S

Halloween on Central is back for 2022! 22 blocks in St. Pete will be closed to traffic for a chance for families to trick or treat in the street! There will also be costume contests and festival activities. This is a partnership between SunRunner The EDGE District, Grand Central District and St Pete Pride, and PTSA.

Select nights September 9-October 31, 2022, Select Nights

27839 St. Joe Rd., Dade City, FL 33525

Cost: $24.95-$35.95 ($5 extra per ticket at box office)

It’s officially that time of year! Scream-A-Geddon is returning to Dade City to terrify guests once again with haunted house attractions and creepy crawlies wandering the grounds to give you your first frights of the season. There are a total of SIX attractions to terrify you including NEW ones. *Please don’t bring little kiddos to this—it’s quite intense and there’s no pumpkin patch here.

2022’s Past Events

We already can’t wait for 2023!

Saturday, September 24 from 10am-3pm

6170 Stagecoach Rd, Polk City, FL 33868

Cost: Free

Celebrate fall with live music, bounce house, face painting, guest animals, a smores bar, vendor market, petting farm, and more! Free parking.

Sunday, September 25 from 11am-3pm

Water Works Park – 1700 North Highland Ave, Tampa, FL

Cost: Free

Come celebrate the start of fall with Tampa Bay Moms Group! Join local businesses for interactive events, giveaways, swag bags, and more, along with great food and entertainment. Be sure to grab your free giveaway ticket to be entered into their drawing!